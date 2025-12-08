New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETFs and wealth professionals, today announced that leaders from Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA), a leading hybrid RIA for independent advisors, will be featured at the 2026 conference (March 15-18, Las Vegas).

IAA's participation will be a cornerstone of Exchange's expanded practice management agenda. A key highlight will be the panel, "Looking under the hood: How to run a successful RIA," featuring panelists from the IAA leadership team, including

Founder and CEO Robert Russo,

Chief Compliance Officer Jessica Sexton,

Chief Growth Officer Dale Riley,

Chief Marketing Officer David Buzo, and

Director of Corporate Communications and PR Dana Ryan.

This session will provide advisors with practical insights into the operational, compliance, and growth strategies that help drive a successful independent advisory firm.

Additionally, IAA's Chief Marketing Officer, David Buzo, MBA, will join a marketing best practices session designed to provide advisors with actionable advice designed to help them tackle today's most pressing growth challenges.

"We are thrilled to feature the IAA leadership team on our 2026 agenda and headlining what will be a can't-miss panel. Our core mission is to provide substantive, peer-to-peer learning on the business of being an advisor, not just on products," said Orla O'Dwyer, Head of Experiential Events at VettaFi. "Having experts like the IAA team on stage to share their real-world playbook for running a successful RIA is a massive win for all advisors attending."

Beyond the main stage, Exchange attendees will have more opportunities to connect with the IAA team. IAA will co-host a happy hour with Wealth.com, which will be open to all financial advisors attending Exchange. IAA will also have a presence on the expo floor for attendees interested in learning more about their community and services.

"Exchange has always been a key gathering place for the industry, and we're excited to participate this year," said Dana Ryan of IAA."Its focus on actionable practice management is perfectly aligned with our mission of helping independent business owners execute their vision. We look forward to connecting with the advisor community to share our expertise and fuel the conversations that will lead to better outcomes for financial advisors and their clients."

Registration for Exchange 2026 is now open. To view the full lineup and register, visit ExchangeETF.com.

To learn more about Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA), visit www.independentadvisoralliance.com

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

About Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA)

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA) is a leading hybrid firm strategically focused on empowering financial advisors to succeed as independent business owners by providing services that align with each advisor's unique needs and challenges. IAA supports its partner firms with customized support services, resources, and programs designed to optimize efficiencies, reduce expenses, retain and attract clients, assist with succession planning, boost revenue, and more. www.independentadvisoralliance.com

