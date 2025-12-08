Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Metalsource Mining, Inc. (CSE: MSM) (FSE: E9Z) (OTCQB: SFRIF) ("Metalsource" or the "Company") ("Metalsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 1,600-meter diamond drilling program across its Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot properties.

Phase-1 exploration will focus on near surface mineralization, which has never been explored with modern techniques. Historic underground mapping, trenching and recent chip sampling results will guide targeting in Phase-1. One goal of this program is to identify the upper projection of the Silver Hill mineralization, between historic underground workings and recent surface sampling, which would represent an up-dip extension of approximately 120m.

The program represents a strategic dual-target approach, combining validation drilling of historic mineralization at Byrd-Pilot with drilling targeting expansion at Silver Hill, where the Company is testing bedrock anomalies and projection of known mineralization.

Program Highlights:

1,600 meters of diamond drilling across two distinct geological targets

Byrd-Pilot drilling designed to twin and validate historic drill intercepts using modern techniques and QA/QC protocols

Silver Hill drilling focused on testing down-dip extensions and southern expansion of known mineralization

Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey being conducted in parallel by Durango Geophysics to provide subsurface characterization and support drill targeting

Multiple drill sites prepared with improved access and infrastructure to support efficient program execution

"We're excited to begin this well-planned drill campaign," said Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource Mining. "The program is strategically designed to advance both properties simultaneously - validating historic results at Byrd-Pilot while aggressively testing high-priority expansion targets at Silver Hill. The integration of our MT survey data will provide valuable subsurface information to guide our ongoing exploration efforts."

The Company has engaged Boart Longyear as the drilling contractor, with operations expected to continue through Q1 2026. Drill core will be logged on site and sampled for assay. Results will be released as they become available.

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. This terrane has been suggested to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,128 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, there is an extensive drillhole database, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples which comprise the historic dataset. This mineralization is currently known to extend to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions. Bolstering these historic records, recent surface sampling contained results including SH25-003 containing 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

Located in central North Carolina, within the Carolina Terrane. Early USGS work in the 1980s flagged the area as possibly hosting a porphyry gold-copper system, subsequent work demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modelling indicates east-west trend to the identified mineralization, open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

