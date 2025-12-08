NextEra Energy Resources, LLC; Energy Capital Partners: NextEra Energy Resources to Acquire Symmetry Energy Solutions from Energy Capital Partners, Expanding Natural Gas Capabilities

JUNO BEACH, Fla. and HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Resources, LLC today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Symmetry Energy Solutions from Energy Capital Partners (ECP). This strategic transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, would enhance NextEra Energy Resources' existing customer supply business.

As demand for energy infrastructure grows-driven, in part, by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-the ability to efficiently move gas is more critical than ever. This acquisition would bring complementary capabilities, deepen customer relationships and strengthen NextEra Energy Resources' position as a leader in supporting America's energy future.

Symmetry provides natural gas supply, storage and asset management solutions to a broad range of end users nationwide. The company is one of the leading suppliers of competitive natural gas in the United States, serving approximately 5,500 large commercial and industrial customers and 80,000 residential and small customers across 34 states.

A word from NextEra Energy Resources president and CEO Brian Bolster: "Symmetry is a perfect addition to our footprint. Bringing in Symmetry's expertise and nationwide network is expected to complement our buildout of natural gas pipelines, strengthen our natural gas platform to continue to serve large loads and further position NextEra Energy Resources to meet the surging demand."

A word from ECP partner Andrew Gilbert: "Over the last five years, ECP and the Symmetry team substantially improved the company's customer relationships, contract quality and efficiency, ultimately positioning it as a differentiated leader in the U.S. natural gas market. We are extremely proud of the transformation and growth achieved at Symmetry during our ownership and look forward to its continued success. We know NextEra Energy Resources' complimentary capabilities, relationships and reach will accelerate Symmetry's growth."

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

About NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, together with its affiliated entities, ("NextEra Energy Resources") is the largest energy infrastructure developer in the U.S. With approximately 33,410 megawatts of net generating capacity in operation as of year-end 2024, the company develops and operates a diverse portfolio that includes renewables, battery storage, natural gas and nuclear. NextEra Energy Resources builds and operates electric transmission assets, is a leading supplier of natural gas and power, develops natural gas plants, and delivers integrated energy and technology services to utilities and businesses across the U.S. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit: www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

About ECP

Energy Capital Partners (ECP), founded in 2005, is a leading investment firm across energy transition infrastructure, with a focus on investing in electricity and sustainability infrastructure providing reliable, affordable and clean energy. In 2024, ECP combined with London-listed Bridgepoint Group Plc (LSE: BPT.L) to create a global leader in value-added middle-market investing with a combined $87 billion of assets under management across private equity, credit and infrastructure.

