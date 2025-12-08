Prolux Solutions is recalling all Storac home energy storage systems in Germany and exiting vanadium redox flow technology to switch future residential products to lithium iron phosphate batteries.From ESS News Peter van Garsel from Bad Homburg had high expectations for his energy storage technology. Instead of a conventional lithium-ion battery, he deliberately chose a vanadium redox flow system. The technology promised a long lifespan, as its electrolyte is non-degradable, and was also considered particularly safe. However, after commissioning in February 2024, reality proved different. According ...

