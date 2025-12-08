Study reveals how the top 15% of companies are 2.5x more likely to post >10% revenue growth and over 3x more likely to achieve =15% profit margins from AI deployments

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and IT services, today released the 2026 Global AI Report: A playbook for AI leaders. The playbook is based on the company's new benchmark research and reveals how "AI leaders" are separating from competitors through strategy and execution.

The analysis is based on a survey of 2,567 senior executives across 35 countries and 15 industries. Only 15% of participating organizations qualified as "AI leaders," defined by clear AI strategies, mature operating models and focused execution. These leaders report significantly higher revenue growth and profit margins than other organizations.

"AI accountability now belongs in the boardroom and demands an enterprise-wide agenda," said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA Group. "Our research shows that a small group of AI leaders already are using AI to differentiate, grow and reinvent how humans and machines create value together."

Strategy

Leaders treat AI as a core growth engine and rewire their strategy accordingly.

Strategic alignment and speed: AI leaders win by tightly aligning AI with business strategy and turning strategic focus and speed into outsized financial returns.

AI leaders win by tightly aligning AI with business strategy and turning strategic focus and speed into outsized financial returns. Focused end-to-end approach: Top performers focus on high-value domains that unlock disproportionate economic value and redesign workflows end to end.

Top performers focus on high-value domains that unlock disproportionate economic value and redesign workflows end to end. Flywheel effect: These front-runners create a cycle where initial investments fuel early success that drives reinvestment for further growth.

These front-runners create a cycle where initial investments fuel early success that drives reinvestment for further growth. Core reinvention: Growth leaders rebuild core applications with embedded AI rather than limiting themselves to surface-level add-ons.

Execution

AI leaders differentiate through resilient foundations, empowered humans, hardwired adoption and governance, and expert partners.

Secure at scale: AI leaders build scalable and secure stacks, localize or relocate AI infrastructure for private/sovereign AI, and invest to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks.

AI leaders build scalable and secure stacks, localize or relocate AI infrastructure for private/sovereign AI, and invest to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks. Expert-first AI : These front-runners use AI to amplify the impact of experienced, highly skilled employees rather than replace them.

: These front-runners use AI to amplify the impact of experienced, highly skilled employees rather than replace them. Change that sticks: Top performers treat adoption as a company-wide change program and adopt constructive change management to reduce resistance

Top performers treat adoption as a company-wide change program and adopt constructive change management to reduce resistance Governed for scale: Leading organizations centralize AI governance, formalize enterprise-wide oversight, and empower dedicated Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) to own risk and align innovation.

Leading organizations centralize AI governance, formalize enterprise-wide oversight, and empower dedicated Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) to own risk and align innovation. Partner-powered growth: Best-in-class players lean on strategic external collaborators and are open to outcome-based gain-sharing models that accelerate AI value.

"Once AI and business strategies are aligned, the single most effective move is to pick one or two domains that deliver disproportionate value and redesign them end-to-end with AI," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO and CAIO, NTT DATA, Inc. "Supporting this focused, end-to-end approach with strong governance, modern infrastructure and trusted partners is how today's AI leaders are turning pilots into profits and pulling ahead of the market."

About the Research

The survey was conducted between September and October 2025. Respondents include C-suite, senior executives and other senior staff from enterprises spanning technology, manufacturing, banking, financial services, healthcare, consumer and other sectors.

Visit NTT DATA's website to download the complete 2026 Global AI Report: A playbook for AI leaders.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208191001/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

NTT DATA, Inc.

Public.relations@nttdata.com

NTT DATA Group Corporation

Global Innovation Headquarters

Global AI Office

GAO_Global_Marketing@hml.nttdata.co.jp