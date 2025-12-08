Former Citi Global Head of Securities Services and longtime Capitolis Board Member brings over three decades of experience driving innovation and scaling global enterprises

Capitolis, the financial technology company, announced the appointment of Okan Pekin as President. Based in London and reporting to Gil Mandelzis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Okan will help scale Capitolis and drive the company's next phase of growth.

Okan brings over 35 years of global financial services experience, including senior leadership roles at Citi (NYSE: C) until his retirement in April. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Securities Services, a $5 billion global business where he drove significant client growth. Previously, Okan led Equity Prime Finance, Futures Clearing, and FX Prime Brokerage, and earlier held global leadership positions in Investor Services, FX, and Local Markets. He also led Derivatives Sales in Europe and Debt Capital Markets for Frequent Issuers. Throughout his career, Okan has consistently built and scaled high-growth global franchises.

Okan has also served as a Board Member at Capitolis for five years on behalf of Citi and understands the ins and outs of its business and the overall market it serves.

"Capitolis has grown tremendously andnow, we're preparing for our next phase and focusing on what's needed to continue our momentum With that growth comes complexity across our business, products, clients, and delivery, and getting this right is critical to maximizing our potential," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis. "I'm thrilled to welcome Okan, someone I know and trust, who brings exceptional experience and a proven track record of delivering at scale in global financial services with the highest level of professionalism. I am confident about our future and excited about the opportunity to continue to deepen strategic client relationships, drive further product innovation, and advance our long-term growth."

"I am honored to join Capitolis as President at this pivotal moment and believe we are building a truly consequential global company that will have a lasting, meaningful impact on the financial services industry," said Okan Pekin, President, Capitolis. "Having worked with this talented team over the years, I'm eager to get started and look forward to partnering with Gil to scale the business by driving excellence and expanding our platform as we continue to innovate."

"The directors and senior management of Capitolis have gotten to know Okan from his distinguished service on our board," said Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman Co-Founder, Capitolis. "We are excited that among many options he has now chosen to join us as President and are confident that Okan is the right leader to propel Capitolis into its next stage of growth."

Capitolis has recently achieved strong momentum, launching new products, expanding its client network, securing additional strategic bank investments, and acquiring Capitalab. Okan's appointment follows other key hires supporting Capitolis' next phase of rapid growth and expansion, including Richard Schiffman as Chief Product Officer, Amol Naik as Chief Operating Officer, and Melanie Carucci as Global Head of Sales.

