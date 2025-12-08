Leading mental health platform introduces voice and guided conversation starters in app, advancing AI grounded in evidence-based practices that enhances safety and personalization

Headspace, the leading mental health companion for everyday support, today announced a suite of new features for Ebb, its empathetic AI companion. This includes a voice mode that lets members talk with Ebb out loud and engage in personalized conversations, making it easier to process emotions, reflect, and receive supportive guidance in a more natural way.

Ebb voice mode

New features rolling out to Ebb include:

Voice mode: Members can now talk with Ebb. Speaking out loud can make it easier to release stress, sort through thoughts, and feel understood in the moment especially on days when everything feels heavy and members just need to get something off their chest.

Members can now talk with Ebb. Speaking out loud can make it easier to release stress, sort through thoughts, and feel understood in the moment especially on days when everything feels heavy and members just need to get something off their chest. Guided jumpstart prompts: When members aren't sure where to start, simple prompts like "Help me fall asleep" or "I need a pep talk" give them an easy starting point. These cues reduce the pressure of figuring out what to say and help connect members to the support they need, faster.

When members aren't sure where to start, simple prompts like "Help me fall asleep" or "I need a pep talk" give them an easy starting point. These cues reduce the pressure of figuring out what to say and help connect members to the support they need, faster. Enhanced memory: Ebb remembers what matters, and recalls details from past conversations for more thoughtful check ins about big moments or tough weeks ensuring interactions are thoughtful and grounded in historical interactions.

Built on Headspace's foundation of safety and science, Ebb's conversational style incorporates topic guardrails and techniques such as motivational interviewing, an evidence-based technique that encourages growth through self-reflection and increased understanding of their emotional and cognitive patterns. It also recommends personalized content and guided programs proven in over 70 peer-reviewed studies to improve mental health and wellbeing. Headspace's team of clinical psychologists, behavioral scientists, and AI experts shape the Ebb experience to ensure responses are compassionate, appropriate, and rooted in mental health best practices.

"Our goal with Ebb is to make mental health support feel personal and easy to access," said Fay Kallel, Chief Product Design Officer at Headspace. "The first step can feel overwhelming, which is why we've designed intuitive ways for people to open up talking out loud, using guided prompts, or simply checking in. These capabilities are still uncommon in the world of AI for mental health, and they were developed from Headspace's years of understanding of how people build healthy habits through technology. With Ebb, we're making emotional support not just easier, but more natural and routine in everyday life."

Since its launch, Ebb has received over seven million messages from Headspace members, with the top use cases being support for everyday stress, anxiety, sleep and relationship challenges. Ebb has also gained traction in the workplace, now offered by more than 2,000 employers as an innovative component of their mental health benefits packages.

"So many people feel uncertain about what they need or where to turn, both in life's biggest challenges and in the smaller moments that still weigh heavily," said Jenna Glover, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer of Headspace. "General-purpose chatbots are filling that gap, but people deserve something more intentional and safe. With features like voice and guided prompts, Ebb helps members gain clarity and reconnect with their own inner stability. As part of Headspace's broader ecosystem of care spanning content, coaching, and clinical services Ebb makes it easier for people to access everyday support in the moments they need it the most."

Headspace plans to conduct and publish a combination of technical validation, safety, real world effectiveness, and efficacy studies in 2026.

All of Ebb's new features are available for Headspace members aged 18 and older with active subscriptions in English across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. The company will expand access to Ebb to additional countries where the Headspace app is available in 2026, along with more voice and language options.

For more information on Ebb, visit headspace.com/ebb. To learn more about Headspace's AI philosophy and multi-layered safety system, visit headspace.com/ai.

FAQ

How do I turn on voice mode for Ebb?

Open the Headspace app and tap the Ebb icon. Toggle on Talk, located on the right side of your screen, and begin speaking. You can pause or stop the interaction at any time.

Can Ebb be used for therapy?

No. Ebb is not an AI therapist and does not diagnose, treat, or replace licensed clinical care. What Ebb can do is help people process feelings in moments of overwhelm, reflect on patterns, stay emotionally aware, and access personalized recommendations from Headspace's science-backed content library. Ebb complements therapy, but it's not designed to replicate or replace it.

How does Headspace protect my privacy?

All Ebb conversations are private and encrypted, backed by a multi-layered safety system that can identify high-risk language and prompt real-time crisis resources. We use leading practices to protect privacy and adhere to privacy-related regulations. Members can control their data with the ability to delete past reflections.

About Headspace

Headspace is the leading everyday mental health companion, helping people care for their minds anytime, anywhere. Our all-in-one app delivers personalized support from AI-powered guidance to meditation and mindfulness, coaching, and therapy all designed to fit seamlessly into daily life. We partner with leading employers, health plans, and organizations to extend mental health care to their communities, offering additional services including psychiatry, EAP, care navigation, and work-life resources. Our team is made up of world-class clinicians, Emmy Award-winning storytellers, and leading AI technologists, working together to help millions around the globe build resilience and feel better. In a busy, complicated world, Headspace is here to remind you: your mind matters. Learn more at headspace.com.

