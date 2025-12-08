Multi-faceted investment fuels growth on and off the pitch, including major SToK Cae Ras redevelopment

Wrexham AFC and its Co-chairmen, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, are excited to welcome Apollo Sports Capital, an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO), a global alternative asset manager, as new minority investors in the Club. The investment aligns with Wrexham AFC's long-term growth strategy and Premier League aspirations, with majority shareholders Mac and Reynolds continuing to oversee the Club as controlling owners.

As part of the investment, Apollo Sports Capital will also provide financing for the SToK Cae Ras, helping advance the ongoing redevelopment of the stadium, including the new Kop Stand. The redevelopment is a key component of the larger Wrexham Gateway Project, a large-scale regeneration plan to support the city's connectivity and economic future. The project celebrates Wrexham's heritage while creating an iconic destination for fans, visitors and the local community.

In a joint statement, Wrexham AFC Co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds said, "From day one, we wanted to build a sustainable future for Wrexham Association Football Club. And to do it with a little heart and humor. The dream has always been to take this club to the Premier League while staying true to the town. Growth like that takes world-class partners who share our vision and ambition, and Apollo absolutely does. We have known Al Tylis, the CEO of Apollo Sports Capital, for many years and are thrilled to now have ASC join the Wrexham family as we take the next step forward together."

Apollo Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of ASC Lee Solomon said, "Wrexham is on an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to be a part of it and to support the Club, the Wrexham community and Rob and Ryan. This is a multi-faceted investment where Apollo Sports Capital can provide long-term, patient capital to help Wrexham reach its goals and to contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the facilities and local economy."

Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson said, "We're delighted to welcome Apollo Sports Capital as a new partner in Wrexham's journey. Their investment represents both confidence in the Club's direction and commitment to our long-term vision. Together, we will continue to strengthen Wrexham AFC on and off the pitch, building a sustainable future for the Club for our supporters, our community, and the generations to come."

The investment by Apollo Sports Capital follows a minority investment by the Allyn Family Office in October 2024, both reinforcing the Club's sustainable growth plans. In the 2024/25 season, Wrexham AFC achieved a third straight promotion a feat matched by only a few clubs in English football history earning promotion into the EFL Championship.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the Club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $908 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

