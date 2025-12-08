Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share to be Paid to Shareholders of Record as of January 16, 2026

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) ("Armanino" or the "Company"), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today announced that its the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The dividend, which maintains last quarter's all-time high payment, will be paid on or around January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026.

James Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented: "Armanino continues to deliver reliable performance while investing for the future. The Board remains confident in the company's strategy and is pleased with the progress across operations, customer acquisition, and market expansion."

Deanna Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, added: "Our consistent dividend payout reflects the stability and momentum of our business. We are seeing strong demand across our core pesto portfolio and accelerating traction in our incremental sauces, international expansion, and national account opportunities. With continued investments in automation, capacity, and talent, we are building a company designed to scale while maintaining operational excellence. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

