Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.: LIXTE's Strategy Comes Into Focus: Building an Oncology Platform Around Complementary Modalities

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / In recent years, LIXTE (NASDAQ:LIXT) has been defined by LB-100, its first-in-class PP2A inhibitor with a mechanism that unlocks new therapeutic angles for resistant cancers. The company built its early identity around that science, and for good reason. LB-100 remains one of the few agents capable of disrupting a key cellular checkpoint cancer relies on for survival. Late 2025 added a new dimension to that storyline. With the acquisition of Liora Technologies, LIXTE signaled a transition from a pure biotech into a multi-layered oncology platform. The theme is not reinvention. It is expansion.

The move fits with the hints LIXTE has been giving the market throughout the year: a desire to broaden its asset base, diversify how it delivers value, and build toward a more complete oncology strategy. By adding a radiotherapy system rather than another molecule, the company stepped into a category where few small-cap biotechs operate. It is a deliberate choice, one that moves LIXTE closer to the clinical settings where cancer is treated and outcomes are shaped.

As that strategy takes shape, the logic becomes clear. A single approach rarely defeats cancer. It often requires combinations of complementary mechanisms and treatment modalities that can work in concert. LIXTE is positioning itself to operate at those intersections, where systemic therapy and radiotherapy can be brought together with intention.

The LiGHT System Within That Strategy

The LiGHT System brings a technical advantage that aligns with modern oncology needs. Proton therapy has long been recognized for its precision, but cost, facility requirements, and the scale of traditional systems have limited adoption. Liora's technology intends to shift that equation.

It has a smaller physical footprint, lower infrastructure cost, and an adaptable design that opens the door for more hospitals to consider advanced radiotherapy without the financial weight of legacy installations.

For LIXTE, the value extends beyond engineering. Radiotherapy is the foundation of treatment for many cancers, and the demand for more efficient, more targeted systems continues to rise. Patients need radiation. Hospitals need modern equipment. That consistency makes radiotherapy a strategically stabilizing asset, one that naturally supports long-term growth.

The addition of a radiotherapy platform also introduces operational balance. Drug development progresses in cycles defined by trials, endpoints, and regulatory review. Hardware deployment follows a different cadence. Bringing the two together strengthens the company's ability to build momentum across multiple fronts. Here's why.

How It's Accretive With LB-100

LB-100's mechanism naturally complements radiotherapy. By blocking PP2A's protective signaling, LB-100 removes the tumor's ability to recover from stress, including the damage caused by radiation. That relationship becomes more meaningful when LIXTE controls the delivery system itself.

The company can now explore drug-device combinations, design trials pairing LB-100 with proton therapy, and generate insights that would otherwise require extensive collaboration across separate organizations.

It brings both halves of a potential combined therapy under one roof, allowing ideas to move more directly from concept to clinical evaluation.

A More Complete Picture of LIXTE's Direction

LIXTE now sits at the intersection of drug development and medical technology. It has a clinical-stage asset advancing through collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies and a radiotherapy platform positioned for potential adoption in treatment centers. Those pieces create a more dimensional company than the one investors saw only a quarter ago.

Lixte isn't on a mission to remake oncology. It's an effort to participate more fully within it. A broader set of capabilities. A more flexible strategy. And, more pathways to generate impact and value.

It's the next-gen version of LIXTE. What began as a single mechanism is evolving into a diversified oncology platform with reach across multiple parts of the treatment landscape. The foundation is stronger, the vision is clearer, and the company is preparing for a future shaped by more than one way to fight cancer.

Company Profile

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of cancer therapy called PP2A inhibitors. The Company's innovative approach enhances the efficacy of both chemotherapy and immunotherapy, potentially providing new treatment options for patients. At the core of the Company's therapy is LB-100, the Company's proprietary compound that acts as an inhibitor of the PP2A phosphatase with a favorable toxicity profile. LB-100 promotes the production of neoantigens and cytokines, boosts T-cell proliferation, and disrupts the DNA repair mechanisms of cancer cells, potentially improving treatment outcomes. The Company is conducting multiple clinical trials for solid tumors with unmet medical needs. LIXTE's unique approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) has been retained by IR Agency, Inc. to provide press release, editorial, digital media, and consulting services for LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings for a one-week period beginning December 2, 2025 and ending December 8, 2025. For these deliverables, IR Agency, Inc. has paid HPM five thousand USD via wire transfer. As a result of this arrangement, this content should be considered sponsored content. HPM was previously compensated to provide similar digital content creation in September 2025 and received five thousand USD for those deliverables. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this disclosure. This statement is provided in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and all applicable regulations governing sponsored investment content.

