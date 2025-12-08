Mastercard's Ellen Jackowski Sees Financial Opportunity in Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Mastercard - As the company's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, Jackowski has successfully helped the multinational card services corporation grow its net revenue while decreasing its environmental footprint-an achievement for which she was recognized as one of the most influential climate leaders of 2024, according to TIME magazine.

Under Jackowski's leadership, Mastercard returned to this year's Newsweek ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies, produced in partnership with data firm Statista, climbing up five spots from last year's seventh position to No. 2. The company also held onto its title as the most responsible company in the financial industry.

Mastercard has appeared on America's Most Responsible Companies every year since Newsweek began publishing the ranking in 2021. This year has been Mastercard's highest performance to date.

