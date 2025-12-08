Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
ACCESS Newswire
08.12.2025 14:50 Uhr
Mastercard's Ellen Jackowski Sees Financial Opportunity in Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Mastercard - As the company's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, Jackowski has successfully helped the multinational card services corporation grow its net revenue while decreasing its environmental footprint-an achievement for which she was recognized as one of the most influential climate leaders of 2024, according to TIME magazine.

Under Jackowski's leadership, Mastercard returned to this year's Newsweek ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies, produced in partnership with data firm Statista, climbing up five spots from last year's seventh position to No. 2. The company also held onto its title as the most responsible company in the financial industry.

Mastercard has appeared on America's Most Responsible Companies every year since Newsweek began publishing the ranking in 2021. This year has been Mastercard's highest performance to date.

Continue reading here.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Courtesy of Mastercard

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercards-ellen-jackowski-sees-financial-opportunity-in-sustainabi-1115416

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
