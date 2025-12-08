New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Show Home Affordability at Nearly Three-Year High

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 8th

Wall Street awaits the final interest rate decision of the year, with the Fed widely expected to cut borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM focusing on the 2026 rate outlook.

The S&P 500 has climbed close to a record high, closing 0.7% below its all-time peak on Friday and marking its second consecutive week of gains, driven by strengthened rate-cut bets.

ICE's Mortgage Monitor shows home affordability at a nearly three-year high, with mortgage refinancing activity rising as homeowners seek to lower monthly payments.

Opening Bell

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) celebrates customers and investments in American manufacturing

Closing Bell

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) celebrates 100 years of being listed on the NYSE

