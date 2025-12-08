Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 14:12
135,18 Euro
-0,24 % -0,32
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,28134,9015:34
134,22135,0015:34
08.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Show Home Affordability at Nearly Three-Year High

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 8th

  • Wall Street awaits the final interest rate decision of the year, with the Fed widely expected to cut borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM focusing on the 2026 rate outlook.
  • The S&P 500 has climbed close to a record high, closing 0.7% below its all-time peak on Friday and marking its second consecutive week of gains, driven by strengthened rate-cut bets.
  • ICE's Mortgage Monitor shows home affordability at a nearly three-year high, with mortgage refinancing activity rising as homeowners seek to lower monthly payments.

Opening Bell
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) celebrates customers and investments in American manufacturing

Closing Bell
Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) celebrates 100 years of being listed on the NYSE

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840588/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_8.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5660600/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-data-show-home-affordability-at-nearly-three-year-high-302635401.html

