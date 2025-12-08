The Best Liposuction in Las Vegas is by Dr. Ahmed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Liposuction has climbed to the top of many cosmetic surgery trend lists. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that liposuction was the most commonly performed cosmetic surgery in the United States in 2022, with more than 325,000 procedures and a 23% increase compared to 2019. Global figures from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery show a similar pattern, with over 2.3 million liposuction procedures worldwide and a 21% rise year-on-year.

As demand for body contouring rises in Las Vegas, residents considering liposuction are faced with a growing number of surgeons and clinics to choose from. Las Vegas Body Sculpting, headed by long-practicing surgeon Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, MD, FACS, FAACS, positions itself within that landscape by highlighting training, technique range, and hospital-based experience.

Training, Certifications and Surgical Background

Dr. Ahmed earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine, then completed an internal medicine residency in Columbus and a general surgery residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. He holds board certifications in internal medicine, general surgery, and surgical critical care.

He has practiced general surgery at multiple hospitals and outpatient centers across the Las Vegas valley, managing complex operative and emergency cases on a regular basis.

Awake Approach to Body Contouring

One feature that distinguishes Dr. Ahmed's practice is the use of several liposuction modalities, including traditional, power-assisted, and VASER, rather than a single favored technique. This range lets him match the method to the anatomy and goals, whether the aim is subtle refinement or more dramatic reshaping.

He has also made "awake" liposuction a signature service. Under local anesthesia with light sedation, patients remain conscious while the treatment area is numbed, allowing many to avoid general anesthesia and its longer recovery. All awake cases use VASER ultrasound technology to emulsify fat before removal, aiming to preserve surrounding tissues and create smoother contours. They also include an option for awake 360-degree abdominal liposuction for patients with a body mass index of 28 or under.

Consultation, Safety and Follow-Through

Prospective patients undergo consultation that includes medical-history review, physical examination, and, when indicated, diagnostic testing before surgery is offered. Suitability is tied to overall health, skin quality, weight stability, and realistic expectations, with liposuction consistently presented as contouring rather than primary weight-reduction surgery.

Detailed instructions before and after surgery emphasize smoking cessation, appropriate medication adjustments, transportation if deeper anesthesia is used, use of compression garments, incision care, hydration, and scheduled follow-up. Anesthesia is individualized according to body mass index and the scope of treatment, reflecting a safety-first philosophy more typical of hospital-grade surgery than purely cosmetic settings.

How Much Does Liposuction Cost in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Body Sculpting offers liposuction starting at $4,995 per procedure, with the final fee varying based on the areas treated, the technique used, and the overall scope of surgery. Dr. Ahmed provides a specific estimate only after an in-person consultation.

The clinic also offers an awake 360-degree abdominal liposuction option for individuals with a BMI of 28 or under, priced at $5,900. As with any cosmetic procedure, these figures are subject to change over time and are presented by the practice as representative starting points.

Setting the Standard for Best Liposuction

When assessing who does the best liposuction in Las Vegas, measurable factors matter: the surgeon's training, breadth of techniques, use of advanced tools such as VASER, and the rigor of patient-selection and follow-up protocols. On each of these, Dr. Mustafa Ahmed's training, active general surgery roles in multiple hospitals, awake VASER technique, and structured 360-degree contouring make Las Vegas Body Sculpting a benchmark for the best liposuction in Las Vegas.

