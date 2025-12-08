Dr. Varsha Atuluru Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Fellowship-trained in advanced reconstructive techniques, Dr. Varsha Atuluru brings comprehensive, patient-focused foot and ankle care to Newnan, Fayetteville, and Peachtree City.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is pleased to welcome Dr. Atuluru, a fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon, to its expanding team of providers. She will care for patients across the Newnan, Fayetteville, and Peachtree City (PTC) offices, offering both conservative and surgical treatment options for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions.

A Georgia native, Dr. Atuluru earned her Bachelor of Science from Emory University and completed her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, where she was inducted into the Pi Delta Honor Society. She completed her surgical residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, followed by a fellowship in advanced foot and ankle reconstruction, sports medicine, and limb salvage with Foot and Ankle Specialists of Central Ohio.

Her clinical expertise includes fracture management, ligament and tendon pathology, diabetic foot care, arthritic conditions, and complex deformity correction. She offers minimally invasive bunion and ligament procedures, arthroscopy, external fixation, and limb salvage surgery. Her approach emphasizes communication, personalized care, and long-term patient mobility.

Dr. Atuluru is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital and the Newnan Center of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.?

