MIRAU Capital Management Named Exclusive Financial Planning Partner for Power Up Nursing's National Network

New "Financial First Aid for Nurses" Campaign Helps Nurses Treat Their Money Like They Treat Their Patients

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Power Up Nursing, a national movement dedicated to nurse well-being, today announced that MIRAU Capital Management has been named its exclusive financial planning partner. Together, they are launching Financial First Aid for Nurses, a campaign to help nurses create "care maps" for their money just as they create care plans for their patients.

Mirau Financial First Aid Kit for Nurses



The initiative will equip nurses, nurse leaders, and healthcare executives with tools to understand the vital signs of financial health-income, debt, savings, investing, and retirement planning-so they can build wealth today and secure a stable future.

"Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, but too often they are asked to sacrifice their own well-being, including their financial well-being," said Brian Mirau, Founder and CEO of MIRAU Capital Management. "We created Financial First Aid for Nurses to give them the same clarity and confidence about their money that they bring to the bedside every day."

The partnership launched with a successful program at Jackson Health in Miami, one of the largest county hospital systems in the United States. MIRAU sponsored the Renew Program for Nurses, where more than 120 nurses participated in a day focused on resilience, spirit, and vitality. The event, supported by CeraVe, Moxie Scrubs, and LovePop, combined evidence-based renewal practices, reflection, and peer connection.

MIRAU's next major outreach is on the West Coast, supporting a one-day December 4, 2025 workshop to protect and promote the well-being of maternal-child health nurses. Hosted by the East Bay Chapter of AWHN (the Association of Obstetric and Women's Health Nurses) and held at Kaiser Permanente, Northern California Division, the event will be curated by Power Up Nursing.

"We believe that caring for nurses means caring for every part of their lives-body, mind, spirit, and finances," said Tanya Abreu, Founder and CEO of Power Up Nursing. "As you map out care for your patients, you deserve a care map for your money too."

Over the coming year, Financial First Aid for Nurses will grow through educational webinars, blogs, newsletters, special events, and hospital-based outreach nationwide.

To learn more or get involved, visit www.mirau.com/PowerUp or contact Anel Tuyebayeva, Director of Partnerships at anel@powerupnursing.com

