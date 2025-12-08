intive Announces Strategic Enterprise Partnership with Cursor to Advance AI-Native Transformation

REGENSBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / intive announced today a strategic enterprise partnership with Cursor that accelerates the company's AI-Native Transformation Program . This milestone formalizes a relationship that has been evolving over several months, introducing dedicated engineering support and enterprise-grade enablement that strengthens AI-native engineering capabilities across teams and client engagements.

Through this agreement, intive advances its strategic direction in AI transformation and accelerates the rollout of AI-augmented development capabilities across its 2,000 engineers. Cursor becomes a core enabler within intive's broader toolset, with a scalable pooled licensing model that provides a cost-efficient foundation as intive moves towards organization-wide adoption by 2026.

This next step in the collaboration strengthens intive's global delivery ecosystem and supports the AI innovation journeys it drives with leading brands. intive gains direct engagement with Cursor's field engineering team, dedicated technical support for production delivery, and access to tailored training programs. Cursor's AI-powered coding assistant platform further elevates delivery quality by streamlining development cycles, enhancing refactoring efforts, and reinforcing technical validation processes.

The enterprise partnership ensures Cursor's expertise is fully integrated into intive's client-facing transformation work. These joint efforts span discovery and solution validation, onboarding activities for new engagements, and any subsequent needs throughout the AI-adoption journey.

"Working directly with Cursor's field engineering team allows intive to validate real-world applications of AI in delivery environments and support our clients as they transition into AI-native engineering organizations", said Claudio González , Global CTO and EVP at intive.

Pablo Gamba , VP and Head of Technology, Americas at intive, added: "This collaboration with Cursor is a cornerstone of our AI Native Transformation program. Together, we are enabling our teams and our customers to move beyond traditional development towards AI-native engineering practices that scale productivity, quality, and speed responsibly."

About intive

intive is a global technology company dedicated to crafting digital experiences that blend technical excellence with customer centricity. By mastering technology with passion and enthusiasm, intive delivers tailor-made solutions that consistently meet the needs of its audience and fulfill its promises.

A diverse team of 2,000 professionals, spread across four continents, innovates and grows within intive's technology hubs. Trusted by leading brands such as Audi, BMW, Deichmann, Meta, NewsCorp, Tandem, Paramount, Vorwerk, and Warner Bros. Discovery, intive excels in providing exceptional value through pioneering and sustainable digital experiences.

intive is offering agile thinking combined with deep expertise across industries including Financial Services, Commerce, Healthcare & Life Science, Automotive & Mobility, and Technology, Media & Communication.

