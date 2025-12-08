Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Reminds Shoppers of Special Cashback Offers During Holiday Season

It's the last call for the smart shopping app's holiday promotions, which provide increasing cashback rewards at spending milestones and offer double cashback rewards on select brands through Monday, Dec. 15.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / As the holiday shopping season nears its peak, every shopper needs the best deals possible. Snaplii , the smart shopping app that helps users build wealth, delivers the rewards shoppers need with two special promotions through Monday, Dec. 15: Spend-and-Get Cashback and Double Cashback Bonuses.

Snaplii is a fast-growing digital wallet with more than 250,000 users and over 500 brand partners in North America. The app instantly creates real value from online shopping, while providing convenience, security, and transparency.

When Snaplii users purchase a digital gift card from any of its partner brands, they receive a bonus of 5 to 12 percent, like cashback, but credited directly and instantly available as "Snaplii Cash." New users also can receive first-time purchase bonuses.

Snaplii's Spend-And-Get Cashback promotion, ideal for people who have to shop for lots of family and friends, provides increasing cashback rewards as shoppers reach designated spending levels. Current promotional levels are:

Spend $400 ? get $5 cashback

Spend $600 ? get $8 cashback

Spend $800 ? get $12 cashback

Spend $1,200 ? get $20 cashback

Spend $2,000 ? get $45 cashback

Through December 15, Snaplii also offer Double Cashback on Selected Popular Brands. Every week, select brands among Snaplii's 500-plus partners will double their cashback rates when shoppers use Snaplii. For example, a sportswear retailer might usually offer 3% cashback, but during the one-week promotion, they will double that to 6% -- incentive for Snaplii users to try new products and services, and bringing new customers to the brands.

"We know that most shoppers prioritize value during the holiday shopping season, so it's our goal to make sure they have access to deals that will help stretch their dollar further," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii. "Through our new promotional campaign, we want to provide our customers with meaningful deals, reminding them that every purchase they make with Snaplii is smarter, more convenient, and rewarding."

To date, Snaplii users have saved more than $2 million on purchases of food and drink, luxury goods, entertainment, beauty, sporting goods, housewares, and more. Snaplii's holiday shopping promotions promise to deliver even more savings.

To learn more, visit www.snaplii.com . Download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet-designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com .

