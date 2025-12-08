Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.12.2025 15:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Josh Elsass Promoted to President, Operating Companies at Simpay

leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Simpay's growth

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of integrated business solutions, announces the promotion of Josh Elsass to President, Operating Companies, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Elsass will oversee and drive theday-to-day operations of the organization, ensuring the company continues to execute with excellence, as we scale.

Josh Elsass - President, Operating Companies

Josh Elsass - President, Operating Companies

As President, Operating Companies, Mr. Elsass will be responsible for driving integrated revenue strategies, optimizing the customer lifecycle, distribution, and identifying new market opportunities. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Simpay's growth trajectory and delivering value to clients and stakeholders.

Josh has served as Chief Sales Officer since joining the company, where he focused on transforming and strengthening each of Simpay's sales channels. His promotion reflects both his outstanding contributions and the company's commitment to building a unified, growth-focused executive team.

"After years of impact, ownership, and elevating the performance and culture across Simpay, I'm pleased to formally announce the promotion of Josh Elsass to President, Operating Companies." said Lazaros Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "His leadership has been instrumental in our evolution, and this role reflects both his amazing track record and our confidence in him to guide the next stage of our growth. His ability to connect strategy with execution makes him the ideal leader to take us to the next level. I'm thrilled to see him step into this role."

Mr. Elsass is a seasoned executive, with over two decades of experience in sales leadership, having held senior roles within the financial technology and payments industry.

"I'm honored to take on this new challenge and help shape the future of Simpay," said Elsass. "We have an incredible team and a powerful mission. I look forward to working across departments to unlock new growth opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

This promotion underscores Simpay's commitment to investing in leadership that drives innovation, performance, and long-term success.

Contact Information

Gary Breeds
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@simpay.net
8662532227

.

SOURCE: Simpay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/josh-elsass-promoted-to-president-operating-companies-at-simpay-1115041

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.