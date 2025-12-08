Josh Elsass Promoted to President, Operating Companies at Simpay

leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Simpay's growth

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of integrated business solutions, announces the promotion of Josh Elsass to President, Operating Companies, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Elsass will oversee and drive theday-to-day operations of the organization, ensuring the company continues to execute with excellence, as we scale.

Josh Elsass - President, Operating Companies



As President, Operating Companies, Mr. Elsass will be responsible for driving integrated revenue strategies, optimizing the customer lifecycle, distribution, and identifying new market opportunities. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Simpay's growth trajectory and delivering value to clients and stakeholders.

Josh has served as Chief Sales Officer since joining the company, where he focused on transforming and strengthening each of Simpay's sales channels. His promotion reflects both his outstanding contributions and the company's commitment to building a unified, growth-focused executive team.

"After years of impact, ownership, and elevating the performance and culture across Simpay, I'm pleased to formally announce the promotion of Josh Elsass to President, Operating Companies." said Lazaros Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "His leadership has been instrumental in our evolution, and this role reflects both his amazing track record and our confidence in him to guide the next stage of our growth. His ability to connect strategy with execution makes him the ideal leader to take us to the next level. I'm thrilled to see him step into this role."

Mr. Elsass is a seasoned executive, with over two decades of experience in sales leadership, having held senior roles within the financial technology and payments industry.

"I'm honored to take on this new challenge and help shape the future of Simpay," said Elsass. "We have an incredible team and a powerful mission. I look forward to working across departments to unlock new growth opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

This promotion underscores Simpay's commitment to investing in leadership that drives innovation, performance, and long-term success.

