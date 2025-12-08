Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference December 9-10, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference will take place on December 9-10, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, December 10, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - December 9, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time Company Ticker Webcast Link 9:00am Digi Power X Inc. NASDAQ: DGXX/TSXV: DGX View Presentation 9:30am Dyadic Applied BioSolutions NASDAQ: DYAI View Presentation 10:00am Strattec Security Corp NASDAQ: STRT View Presentation 10:30am GameSquare Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: GAME View Presentation 11:00am Birchtech Corp OTCQB: BCHT View Presentation 11:30am WidePoint Corporation NYSE AMEX: WYY View Presentation 12:00pm Ascent Industries Co. NASDAQ: ACNT View Presentation 12:30pm RenovoRx Inc. NASDAQ: RNXT View Presentation 1:00pm DocGo Inc. NASDAQ: DCGO View Presentation 1:30pm B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. NASDAQ: BOSC View Presentation 2:00pm Scienture Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: SCNX View Presentation 2:30pm Elauwit Connection Inc. NASDAQ: ELWT View Presentation 3:00pm Mobilicom Ltd ADR NASDAQ: MOB View Presentation 3:30pm Velo3D Inc. NASDAQ: VELO View Presentation 4:00pm Flux Power Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: FLUX View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:

info@iaccessalpha.com

www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/updated-lineup-announced-for-iaccess-alphas-virtual-best-ideas-w-1115043