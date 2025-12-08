Engage Fi Acquires Intellectual Dimensions, Introduces Banking's First Intelligent Data Automation Platform for Core Conversions

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Engage fi, a national consulting firm specializing in bank technology and strategy, announced today its acquisition of Intellectual Dimensions. Through this acquisition, Engage fi introduces the industry's first intelligent data automation platform built specifically to streamline and accelerate core conversions for U.S. financial institutions.

Engage fi guides banks and credit unions through complex technology transformations, including core conversions, deconversions, migrations, and M&A-driven integrations. The firm also supports institutions in strategic planning, vendor evaluations, and negotiations across core account processing, digital banking, payments, and integrated communications.

Through its first acquisition, Engage fi expands its capabilities to serve institutions undergoing mergers and acquisitions by integrating Intellectual Dimensions' intelligent data automation platform for core conversions. Engage fi also adds Intellectual Dimensions' business intelligence and data automation suite, VantEdge Point DataFusion, which equips institutions with real-time insights, data quality controls, and advanced analytics to accelerate growth and operational performance.

"This acquisition is more than growth; it's transformation," said Andres Pasantes, President & CEO of Engage fi. "It positions us at the forefront of intelligent data automation for institutions undergoing core conversions and those working to harness their data. Together, we will advance how financial institutions manage conversions, mergers, data migrations, and business intelligence."

Now operating as a division of Engage fi, Intellectual Dimensions has built a strong reputation since 2001, serving more than 200 institutions nationwide. Its intelligent data automation platform provides an efficient, scalable solution to store, clean, scrub, validate, and transfer core data, empowering institutions with greater flexibility in core selection while significantly reducing risk and manual effort during core migrations.

"Institutions need faster, more accurate conversions that reduce manual work and budget strain," Pasantes added. "Intellectual Dimensions' platform delivers these outcomes today across nearly every major core system. Engage fi clients have used the platform over the past 18 months and consistently report faster implementations, higher accuracy, and measurable efficiency gains."

Intellectual Dimensions' active co-founders, Keith E. Bluford and John Chapman III, will continue in leadership roles for Intellectual Dimensions as a newly created division of Engage fi. Its full team will also join Engage fi, continuing to support both new and existing clients without interruption.

"Engage fi looks forward to serving Intellectual Dimensions' clients and enhancing their experience with broader advisory services, additional resources, and a fully integrated support model," Pasantes said. "Together, the combined teams will deliver even greater value through expanded capabilities and a unified focus on data, technology, and transformation."

Institutions depend on technology to innovate and grow. Engage fi's acquisition of Intellectual Dimensions provides clients with fast, accurate, and efficient control over their data through a single, integrated, automated data intelligence platform.

About Engage fi

Engage fi is a technology-enabled consulting firm dedicated to helping banks and credit unions make smarter, faster technology and vendor decisions. Backed by more than 1,500 successful engagements, the firm provides comprehensive strategic advisory services, vendor evaluations, and fully managed conversion and merger support. Through advanced automation and proven project management approach, Engage fi streamlines complex initiatives, empowering financial institutions to modernize operations, reduce risk, and enhance the customer experience.

About Intellectual Dimensions

Founded in 2001 in St. Louis Park, Minn., Intellectual Dimensions has served as a leader in proactive deconversion and merger preparation, equipping banking institutions to transfer clean core data between core systems with confidence. With more than 200 clients nationwide, the company provides institutions greater power over their data through its business intelligence and data automation platform, VantEdge Point DataFusion.

