~ Accelerating Expansion of High-Speed Camera Business ~

PHOTRON LIMITED, a global leader in high-speed and scientific imaging solutions, today announced its acquisition of AOS Technologies AG, a Swiss-based designer and manufacturer of advanced high-speed imaging systems serving automotive, aerospace, industrial, and defense markets.

Founded in 2002, AOS Technologies has earned worldwide recognition for its engineering innovation, rugged imaging platforms, and application expertise. The acquisition strengthens PHOTRON's global strategy to expand technical capabilities, accelerate innovation, and grow its presence across high-performance imaging markets.

"AOS Technologies brings engineering depth and a strong product portfolio that is complementary to PHOTRON's long-term vision," said Takashi Takimizu, President of PHOTRON LIMITED. "As PHOTRON continues to strengthen its growth strategy through targeted M&A activity and strategic business alliances, this partnership reflects our commitment to building a broader, more innovative global imaging platform. By combining the strengths of both companies, we will deliver even greater value, technology, and support to customers worldwide."

AOS Technologies will continue operating from its headquarters in Baden-Dättwil, Switzerland, with its full team and organizational structure remaining in place. Both companies will maintain independent product lines and established distribution channels.

"Joining the PHOTRON Group enables us to accelerate innovation while preserving the strengths that made AOS successful," said Stephan Trost, Managing Director, AOS Technologies AG. "We remain committed to supporting our partners and customers while exploring new opportunities made possible through the PHOTRON Group."

The acquisition opens opportunities for enhanced technology collaboration, including advanced sensor development, ruggedized imaging, and emerging high-speed optical applications.

Corporate Name PHOTRON LIMITED Representative Representative Director, President Takashi, Takimizu

