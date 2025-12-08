Octus, the essential credit platform for the world's leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms, and advisory firms, today announces the launch of Sky Road Research Management, an integrated enhancement to Sky Road, the portfolio management solution from Octus. The new capability integrates Octus' award-winning analysis, news alerts, company financials, and document management features directly into the Sky Road portfolio management environment, giving credit professionals seamless access to intelligence, real-time and historical financial data, and workflow tools within a single technology ecosystem.

The launch brings together Octus' market-leading intelligence, data, and document capabilities with Sky Road's portfolio management technology, fulfilling the promise of a truly unified toolset for today's credit manager.

Delivering on the Vision Announced with the Sky Road Acquisition

When Octus acquired Sky Road, the company set forth a commitment to be the first provider to deliver a fully vertically integrated platform. The launch of Research Management delivers on that commitment, with capabilities tailored for both public and private credit markets.

"This is what we envisioned when we brought Sky Road into Octus: a unified, vertically integrated credit platform where managers can move from insight to execution without system hopping or context switching," said Kent Collier, CEO of Octus. "It's the next step toward making Octus the essential platform and operating system for the global credit markets."

Sky Road Research Management consolidates credit news and analysis, data, and portfolio workflows into a single platform that connects each part of the credit lifecycle and every stage of the portfolio management process. Users gain direct access to real-time intelligence, fundamental financial data, new issue pipelines, and proprietary content within the same environment where they manage trade orders (OMS), monitor portfolio compliance, and optimize holdings.

"With Research Management, we're turning the vision of an end-to-end credit workflow into reality," said John Borse, founder and head of Sky Road at Octus. "Credit managers can now see, understand, and act on the market in one connected experience. It's efficiency and intelligence working together."

From Market Promise to Market Proof

Today, over $200 billion in assets under management (AUM) run on the Sky Road platform. Clients can now anticipate even stronger capabilities, thanks to the integration of Octus intel and data. Together, they provide unmatched portfolio visibility, dynamic compliance, and actionable insight, helping credit professionals manage risk and seize opportunity with greater ease and clarity.

"As credit markets grow in complexity and evolve across leveraged loans, private credit, and structured finance, data, intelligence, and portfolio management need to work together as integrated capabilities. With Research Management, Octus has delivered exactly that," said Jeff Kramer, Vice President of Workflow at Octus. "This is the result of a clear vision coming to life to simplify credit professionals' day-to-day workflow."

Octus plans further enhancements and expanded integrations throughout 2026 as the company continues to build the most comprehensive credit management ecosystemin the market.

About Octus

Founded in 2013, Octus is the essential credit intelligence, data, and workflow provider for the world's leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms, and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data, and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how Octus delivers rigorously verified intelligence at speed and creates a complete picture across the credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X

