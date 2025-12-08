SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCBAIR announced the launch of its advanced 8-layer Glass Core PCB manufacturing capabilities, combining proprietary Through Glass Via (TGV) technology with multi-layer redistribution layers (RDL). The new glass substrates achieve superior signal integrity and thermal stability, addressing the critical interconnect density limitations faced by traditional organic substrates in the era of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC).

Designed for AI accelerators, high-speed data center servers, and optical transceivers, PCBAIR's 8-layer Glass Core PCBs support finer line widths and spacing, with pilot production and customer sampling commencing immediately.

PCBAIR developed this high-density interconnect solution through specific innovations in glass processing, metallization, and stacking. Each technical improvement contributes to the reduction of signal loss and the enhancement of mechanical reliability:

Precision TGV Technology - Achieving Through Glass Via (TGV) diameters of less than 20 µm and a pitch of under 100 µm. This significantly increases I/O density compared to standard organic substrates, allowing for more efficient vertical signal transmission between chiplets. Optimized 8-Layer Stack-up - Utilizing a symmetric build-up structure (typically 3-2-3 or 4-Core-4) to manage internal stress. This approach ensures exceptional flatness and reduces warpage issues often seen in large-body organic packages during reflow, which is critical for the assembly of large AI chipsets. Superior Electrical Performance - The glass core material offers a lower dielectric loss (Df < 0.002) compared to traditional epoxy-based materials. This reduction in insertion loss improves signal transmission efficiency by approximately 15%-20% for high-frequency applications, essential for next-generation 112G and 224G SerDes links. Thermal Management - The thermal expansion coefficient (CTE) of the glass core is closely matched to silicon dies. This minimizes stress on solder joints during thermal cycling, enhancing the long-term reliability of the packaged device.

Altogether, these improvements enable chip designers to bypass current packaging bottlenecks, allowing for higher performance scaling without the exponential cost increase associated with traditional silicon interposers.

"We are proud to introduce our 8-layer Glass Core PCB capabilities, marking a practical step forward in advanced packaging," said Victor Zhang, a technology expert and the chief technology officer of PCBAIR. Zhang, whose technical insights have been recognized by major media outlets such as Forbes, added, "By moving from organic to glass cores, we are providing a stable foundation for the industry's most demanding compute workloads, maintaining the precision and reliability our partners expect."

PCBAIR's Glass Core PCBs are also fully compatible with existing substrate assembly lines, ensuring a smoother transition for customers looking to adopt glass-based technology. The company offers a turnkey solution, handling the delicate manufacturing and assembly processes required for glass substrates to mitigate supply chain risks for its global clients.

About PCBAIR

Established in 2014, PCBAIR is a leading PCB manufacturer and assembly service provider dedicated to high-reliability electronics. With over a decade of expertise, the company provides a seamless one-stop solution ranging from rapid prototyping to high-volume manufacturing. PCBAIR's services include PCB fabrication, component sourcing, and turnkey assembly. The company is certified to IATF 16949, ISO 13485, and ISO 9001, and adheres to IPC-A-610 and J-STD-001 standards. The company also ensures full environmental and safety compliance via UL, RoHS, and REACH certifications. For more information, visit www.pcbair.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cyndi

Marketing Manager

Email: Inquiry@pcbair.com

Website: https://www.pcbair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838458/PCBAIR.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pcbair-unveils-8-layer-glass-core-pcb-manufacturing-for-next-gen-ai--hpc-302632857.html