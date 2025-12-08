Readymag Inc: Expert Jury From Pentagram, Porto Rocha, and Studio Dumbar Selects the Winners of Readymag Websites of the Year

A photographic study of art and its audience, a bold anti-design portfolio, and a colorful impact report take top honors

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Readymag, the design tool for creating websites, has announced the winners of the Websites of the Year 2025 award. 25 websites have been shortlisted, and one winner was selected in each of three categories: Jury Choice, Community Choice, and Readymag Choice.

Websites of the Year



Websites of the Year is an annual award presented to outstanding designs created with Readymag. The award recognizes projects for visual expressiveness, design innovation, content, and narrative. The mission of Websites of the Year is to orient designers within the evolving landscape of web design, spotlighting standout examples and celebrating the community's achievements.

The Jury Choice went to People Look at Art or Art Looks at People by Anton Repponen-a New York-based designer whose 20-year career includes work for clients such as Nintendo, Balenciaga, and cultural institutions like The Met and M+ Museum. Tea Uglow from Dark Swan Institute noted that the site elegantly reflects its content, while Marcos Rodrigues from Porto Rocha gave a "special shout-out to the typeface," saying that "it does a fantastic job of shaping the overall archival/analog tone."

The Readymag team selected the portfolio of NYC-based designer Jo Ilijima, noting its originality and immediate impact. As Readymag's head of design Alexander Moskovskiy put it, "We loved the website creator's approach-a mix of bold colors and shapes with precise, accurate typography. The contrast works beautifully." The team emphasized that the winning portfolio is a standalone piece of artwork with its own style, idea, and logic.

The impact report from a Dutch coffee brand Wakuli won the public vote. It received almost 15% of all votes and became the community's favorite.

Speaking about this year's award, CEO of Readymag Diana Kasay said: "Now in its 12th edition, Websites of the Year is our way of centering creators. We hold ourselves and the participants to high standards while keeping in mind the practical nature of web design. This balance helps surface the avant-garde in a way that remains accessible within a broader design context."

Alexander Moskovskiy also highlighted broader patterns in this year's submissions, including a growing blend of brutalist, convention-breaking visuals with the clean, restrained aesthetics of contemporary product design. "We're seeing very neat, nuanced typography and animation combined with rough, bold, expressive colors and shapes," he said. He added that designers continue to experiment with unconventional storytelling formats, and that motion remains a powerful tool for both narrative and visual impact.

The winning and shortlisted projects are available on the awards website .

Readymag is a design tool for creating websites. Since its founding in 2012, the company remains independent and bootstrapped, with a strong focus on visual expressiveness. Readymag is used by designers, studios, media outlets, brands, and anyone who needs flexible, visually rich websites without coding. Learn more at readymag.com .

