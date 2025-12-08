Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with S-RM, a global intelligence and cybersecurity consultancy, strengthening its ability to support global clients with risk resilience, incident response, and strategic advisory.

Headquartered in the UK, S-RM delivers integrated services spanning cyber advisory, digital forensics, incident response, corporate intelligence, and pre-transaction due diligence. The firm serves family offices, private equity, Fortune 500, and mid-market clients in industries such as financial services, oil, and healthcare, offering hands-on cybersecurity management and custom risk platforms. With 24/7 incident response and deep investigative expertise, S-RM helps organizations strengthen resilience and make informed decisions in complex environments.

"In an era where threats evolve constantly, organizations must be proactive, not reactive," said Heyrick Bond Gunning, CEO of S-RM. "Through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we will better equip organizations to anticipate threats, manage crises, and turn resilience into a competitive advantage."

"Effective leadership today demands turning complex risks into clear, strategic advantage," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "By collaborating with S-RM, we are expanding our cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring our clients are protected, informed, and empowered in an increasingly complex environment."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

