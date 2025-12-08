Franklin Templeton Celebrated as a 2025 Best Place To Work by Pensions & Investments

Specialist investment managers ClearBridge Investments recognized for the 14th consecutive year, and Clarion Partners, LLC receive honors for the fourth consecutive year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Franklin Templeton was recognized in the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments("P&I"). The firm was included in the Super Employers category for those with 1,000+ employees. Franklin Templeton's specialist investment manager Clarion Partners, LLC, a leading real estate investment manager, and ClearBridge Investments, a leading global equity manager, were also recognized in the Large Employers category for those companies with 100 to 499 employees.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Since 1947, Franklin Templeton has cultivated a workplace defined by innovation, opportunity, inclusion, and high performance. The firm provides comprehensive programs, benefits, and development resources that support employees at every stage of their careers. Rooted in a culture of entrepreneurial drive, collaboration, and partnership, Franklin Templeton continues to enhance the employee experience by expanding growth initiatives, encouraging volunteerism and participation in its business resource groups, and prioritizing overall employee well-being.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.'

"We are honored to be recognized once again as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by P&I," said Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton. "Our culture is driven by our people, who bring our values to life through their innovative thinking, collaborative spirit, and professional excellence. Their work empowers us to deliver solutions that meet the needs of our clients today while helping them prepare confidently for what lies ahead."

"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where people feel supported, challenged, and inspired," said Penny Alexander, Chief Human Resources Officer at Franklin Templeton. "Our employees drive our success every day, and we remain focused on delivering opportunities that help them grow, thrive, and make meaningful impact for our clients and stakeholders."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025

Franklin Templeton did not pay an entry fee for the program.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,600 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.67 trillion in AUM as of November 30, 2025. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.



