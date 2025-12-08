Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "Nu E") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,800,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one further Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering will be directed toward the phased development of the Company's Lethbridge Solar projects in Alberta, as well as the completion of feasibility and environmental studies across its international portfolio in Mongolia, Malaysia, and select African markets. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to corporate development and strengthening NU E's execution team as the Company accelerates into 2026.

Brodie Gunning, President & Chief Executive Officer of NU E Power Corp., commented:

"This financing marks a critical inflection point for NU E as we transition from project aggregation into active phased development across multiple continents. The proceeds will directly advance our Lethbridge solar assets toward construction readiness while enabling feasibility and environmental studies in Mongolia, Malaysia, and key African markets. Just as importantly, this capital allows us to strengthen our execution team as we enter 2026 with a global hybrid power pipeline designed specifically for the accelerating demands of AI, digital infrastructure, and industrial electrification. Power is becoming the defining constraint of the modern economy-and NU E is positioning itself to build the infrastructure that unlocks that next era of growth."

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 15, 2026, or on any other date or dates as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance.

The Company may pay a finders' fee to eligible parties of up to 7% cash and options to acquire up to 7% of the Units sold under the Offering. Such options to finders will have an exercise price of $0.12 per Unit.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a multi-stage power developer that converts land and grid access into institutional-grade energy assets. NU E develops next-generation power sites for the digital and global power economies. Combining renewables, grid, gas, nuclear and battery storage-NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy sites.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

