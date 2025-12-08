Vestjysk Bank A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day for trading shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S is 9 December 2025.
Vestjysk Bank A/S is being removed as a result of the company's merger with Sydbank A/S and A/S Arbejdernes Landsbank, where Sydbank A/S is the continuing company under the new name "AL Sydbank A/S".
|ISIN:
|DK0010304500
|Name:
|Vestjysk Bank
|Listed capital (of DKK 1):
|1,233,573,501 shares (DKK 1,233,573,501)
|Last day of trading:
|9 December 2025
|CVR NR.:
|34631328
|ICB:
|3010
|Short name:
|VJBA
|Orderbook ID:
|3271
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire