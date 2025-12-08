Vestjysk Bank A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day for trading shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S is 9 December 2025.

Vestjysk Bank A/S is being removed as a result of the company's merger with Sydbank A/S and A/S Arbejdernes Landsbank, where Sydbank A/S is the continuing company under the new name "AL Sydbank A/S".

ISIN: DK0010304500 Name: Vestjysk Bank Listed capital (of DKK 1): 1,233,573,501 shares (DKK 1,233,573,501) Last day of trading: 9 December 2025 CVR NR.: 34631328 ICB: 3010 Short name: VJBA Orderbook ID: 3271

