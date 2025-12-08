SMT Corp Expands ISO/IEC 17025 and SAE AS6171 Accreditations to UK Laboratory, Strengthening Global Counterfeit Detection Capabilities

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMT Corp, a global leader in the sourcing and advanced testing of electrical, electronic, and electromechanical (EEE) components, today announced a significant expansion of its accreditation portfolio. The company's ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and SAE AS6171 scopes of accreditation-granted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) now officially include its UK-based laboratory, SMT Labs UK Ltd.

This expanded accreditation underscores the technical competence of SMT's UK facility to perform essential testing for the detection of suspect and counterfeit components, further elevating the company's international quality assurance capabilities. Located at 6 Stirling Park, Laker Road, Rochester, Kent, ME1 3QR, United Kingdom, the UK laboratory is now accredited for a comprehensive suite of Non-Destructive, Mechanical, and Electrical tests.

Key accredited testing capabilities include:

Non-Destructive Testing: AS6171/5: 2D Radiographic (X-Ray) Examination/Inspection, AS6171/3: X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF), AS6171/2: Visual Inspection.

AS6171/5: 2D Radiographic (X-Ray) Examination/Inspection, AS6171/3: X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF), AS6171/2: Visual Inspection. Mechanical Testing: AS6171/2: Resistance to Solvents (RTS)/Scrape Test, Dynasolve / 1-Methyl 2- Pyrrolidinone, AS6171/2: Packaging Configuration and Dimensions, AS6171/4: Decapsulation and Die Verification.

AS6171/2: Resistance to Solvents (RTS)/Scrape Test, Dynasolve / 1-Methyl 2- Pyrrolidinone, AS6171/2: Packaging Configuration and Dimensions, AS6171/4: Decapsulation and Die Verification. Electrical Testing: AS6171/7: Passive Component Testing.

With this expansion, both SMT's primary facility in Sandy Hook, CT, and SMT Labs UK Ltd. are confirmed to meet the rigorous requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and the SAE AS6171 Detection of Suspect/Counterfeit Parts Accreditation Program. The Sandy Hook facility maintains an extensive scope supporting AS6171 High Risk Level 2 (HRL2) testing, while the UK laboratory is accredited for AS6171 Moderate Risk Level 2 (MRL2) testing.

"This is a critical milestone for SMT and our commitment to providing world-class testing services globally," said Richard Hodgson, President and CEO of SMT Corp. "Adding our UK laboratory to the ANAB-accredited scope of ISO/IEC 17025 and AS6171 gives our UK and European clients direct access to a fully accredited facility, ensuring the highest levels of counterfeit detection, quality assurance, and supply chain integrity."

The updated accreditation carries Certificate Number AT-1733 and is valid through October 22, 2026. The current scope, version 017, was last updated on December 2, 2025.

About SMT Corp

SMT Corp, headquartered in Sandy Hook, CT, is a leading provider of sourcing, testing, and counterfeit mitigation services for Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical (EEE) components. Accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and AS6171 by ANAB, SMT is committed to delivering technical excellence and maintaining a robust laboratory quality management system to support global supply chain reliability.

