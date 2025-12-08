Cultivo Acquires Kateri, Signaling a New Era for Grasslands

Combined entity will create a vertically integrated company capable of developing and operating essential grassland assets in the U.S. and beyond

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Cultivo, a leading platform for developing and operating natural assets at scale, today announced that it has acquired Kateri, a leading carbon grasslands project developer. The acquisition creates a market leading company with institutional grade capabilities and a technology driven approach to realize the value of grasslands in the U.S. and beyond. The acquisition was effective as of December 1, 2025.

The deal builds on a strong and effective 18-month working partnership between Cultivo and Kateri focused on scaling Cultivo's pipeline of U.S. grasslands catalyzed by Octopus Energy Generation's commitment to deploy $40m into grasslands projects. This has resulted in over 650K acres being signed to-date, which is equivalent to the land area of Rhode Island, with the potential to remove over 9 million tonnes CO2e over 30 years, and over 300k tonnes CO2e on an annual basis.

"Our mission to deploy capital to nature as an infrastructure platform company takes a big step forward today," said Dr. Manuel Piñuela, Cultivo CEO & Co-Founder. "The acquisition of Kateri allows us to continue our vertical integration and focus on North American grasslands. By restoring millions of acres with our growing group of ranchers, we will secure livelihoods, capture carbon, support life, and increase water retention in soils."

As a combined entity, Cultivo can now offer a unique set of capabilities to unlock the value of grasslands. Cultivo has expertise in developing and operating essential grasslands assets with strong capabilities across project finance, securing offtake, project design & management, as well as its institutional-grade rigor and processes. Kateri adds well-known relationships and capabilities in carbon project development, rancher engagement in the U.S., soil carbon modeling, as well as pioneering innovative technologies such as virtual fencing.

"Cultivo's innovative approach to grasslands regeneration using virtual fencing and their dedication to high quality project development was the inspiration to found Kateri," said Ben Veres, CEO & Founder, Kateri. "We have partnered closely with Cultivo over the last couple of years, and there is a natural fit between the two companies. We look forward to continuing the Kateri mission within Cultivo and helping ranchers and landowners unlock the potential of their grasslands."

Grasslands are an essential carbon sink, storing over a third of the world's terrestrial carbon. Land stewards, corporations and investors are realizing the importance of soil carbon, which has resulted in a strong increase in offtake deals for soil carbon removal credits.

Cultivo and Kateri combined bring market leading technology capabilities for grazing management and soil carbon quantification, including biogeochemical modelling, virtual fencing, GPS tracking, remote sensing data and advanced monitoring, reporting & validation (MRV).

About Cultivo

Cultivo is a leading platform for developing and operating natural assets. Our mission is to accelerate investment into natural assets at scale to build healthy and resilient landscapes. We partner with institutional investors and multinational corporations who view nature as essential infrastructure. Our model generates financial returns through payments for services, primarily carbon removal, unlocked by land regeneration activities.

Cultivo's technology and data-driven approach streamlines the entire project lifecycle, from origination to management and monitoring, ensuring trust and integrity at every step. As a Public Benefit Corporation, we are committed to regenerating natural landscapes in partnership with land stewards to safeguard critical natural infrastructure and services. For more information visit: https://cultivo.land/.

About Kateri

Kateri is a leading carbon project developer with a mission to unlock the potential of global rangelands as a tool to increase conservation and provide much-needed, diversified revenue streams for ranchers. Kateri's end-to-end services provide ranchers with the tools, funding, and advisory they need to sequester carbon and restore their rangelands.

Kateri's foundations are built on the belief that improvements in connectivity and data collection can revolutionize our understanding of soil carbon and livestock management. To date, Kateri has collected over 250,000 acres of soil samples and over 100 million hourly livestock GPS points. This data enables both higher quality carbon results and critical insights for our rancher partners. For more information visit: https://katericarbon.com/

