A 500 MW/2,000 MWh lithium iron phosphate battery energy storage system has entered commercial operation in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia, after five months of construction, with total investment of CNY 1.5 billion ($212.2 million) and designed for peak shaving and renewable integration.From ESS News A 500 MW/2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia, has begun commercial operation following a five-month construction period, reflecting China's accelerating rollout of large-scale storage to firm and integrate high penetrations of wind and solar generation. ...

