Hiab Corporation: Changes in Hiab Leadership Team

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 DECEMBER 2025 AT 5:00 PM (EET)

Changes in Hiab Leadership Team

Sanna Ahonen, EVP, Strategy and Sustainability and member of Hiab Leadership team, has decided to step down from her role. Effective immediately, her responsibilities transition to Kimberly Allan, EVP, Business Excellence. To facilitate a structured handover, Sanna will remain available upon request until 4 June 2026.

"On behalf of the entire leadership team, I want to sincerely thank Sanna for her contributions to Hiab. She has played an important role in our demerger and leading our strategy and sustainability teams. I wish her every success in her future endeavours," says Hiab's President and CEO Scott Phillips.

For further information, please contact:

Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Tel. +46 73 231 6367

Further information for investors:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab