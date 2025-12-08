YY Group Holding Limited: YY Group Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Product Officer Role, Appoints Eli Yu to Lead Product Strategy

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced that it has added a Chief Product Officer (CPO) role to its executive team and appointed Mr. Eli Yu, an experienced product and technology leader, to the position. The establishment of the CPO role reflects the Company's commitment to accelerating product innovation and driving global growth and expansion.

Mr. Yu will oversee end-to-end product strategy, design, development, and lifecycle management, leading cross-functional teams to tighten alignment between market needs and product capabilities and elevate the Company's ability to deliver differentiated, high-quality digital solutions to users and partners. The appointment also underscores the Company's focus on operational excellence, scalability, and sustainable growth.

"With the rapid evolution of AI and technology, having a clear, unified product strategy is more important than ever," said Mr. Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group. "Bringing Eli on board as our chief product officer marks a major milestone for our organization, allowing us to optimize product development and strengthen the foundations needed to support our next stage of growth. We are confident that Eli's leadership and expertise will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our users and shareholders."

"I'm honored to join YY Group at such an exciting point in its evolution," said Mr. Yu. "There is tremendous potential to expand into new areas and create more value for those we serve. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and our talented product organization to build the next generation of products that will shape the Company's future."

Mr. Yu brings a wealth of product leadership experience, spanning AI, software development, technology and renewable energy, with a track record of building scalable products, leading high-performing teams, and driving innovation in competitive markets. Most recently, he founded Evee, an AI-powered human resources service, and served as CEO of SpeedX AI, a global data labeling company. He was also a Product Manager for XCharge (Nasdaq: XCH), where he led its North American product strategy. Mr. Yu is an alumnus of New York University, the University of Washington and Tsinghua University, where he studied mathematics and applied physics.

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the growth of the hospitality market, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

