TOYO Co., Ltd. Acquires Remaining 24.99% Interest in TOYO Solar LLC

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced that it has acquired the remaining 24.99% membership interest in its U.S. subsidiary, TOYO Solar LLC, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

This transaction follows TOYO's recent strategic expansion into U.S.-based manufacturing and underscores the Company's commitment to strengthening its presence in the American solar supply chain. TOYO Solar LLC is currently advancing the development of a 2.5GW solar module manufacturing facility in Texas.

Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO, commented: "This acquisition marks a key milestone in our U.S. growth strategy. Full ownership of TOYO Solar LLC strengthens our operational control, aligns our long-term interests, and reinforces our commitment to delivering American-made solar solutions at scale."

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "look forward to," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TOYO's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in TOYO's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. TOYO specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Crocker Coulson

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (646) 652-7185

SOURCE TOYO Co., Ltd