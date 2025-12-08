AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, (the "Company") (Nasdaq: AHMA), a United Arabic Emirates-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue increased by 14% to US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38% to US$8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating income increased by 164% to US$333,003 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$126,257 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income increased by 191% to US$328,897 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$113,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Zhengang Tang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company delivered 14% year-over-year revenue growth and a 191% year-over-year increase in net income. These achievements reflect the strong momentum in the United Arabic Emirates ("UAE") MICE sector as well as our team's execution prowess. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to sharpen operational efficiency, scale our core strength, invest in innovation, and strive to pursue high-quality, sustainable growth."

Ms. Li Zhang, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We drove year-over-year increases in revenue and profitability for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Notably, operating income and net income rose 164% and 191% year over year, respectively, demonstrating our ability of driving cost efficiency and operational discipline."

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue increased by 14% to approximately US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased demand for MICE services from the corporate customers driven by the recovery in MICE travel from the COVID-19 pandemic and the UAE government's support for the tourism industry.

Cost of revenues increased by 17% to approximately US$7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased number of tourist guide employed to meet the increased demand for MICE management services.

Gross profit increased by 3% to approximately US$1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 12% to approximately US$0.75 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$0.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increase of the compensation to sales personnel, including salaries, performance-based bonus, and other benefits, aligned with the growth in revenue.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 23% to approximately US$0.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.03 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the Company's ongoing efforts to streamline office procedures and enhance employee efficiency, which led to a reduction in staff costs.

Operating expenses decreased by 9% to US$1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating income increased by 164% to US$333,003 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$126,257 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income increased by 191% to approximately US$328,897 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$113,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the Company were US$0.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cash Position and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of US$1.3 million, compared with US$1.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was US$312,305.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)

















As of

June 30,

2025

As of

December 31,

2024





$

$





(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



1,035,626

986,768 Restricted cash



298,434

298,434 Accounts receivable, net



4,747,072

4,907,563 Prepayments and other current assets



2,275,559

1,893,288 Deferred offering costs



818,827

619,238 Amounts due from related parties



843,826

1,034,432 Total current assets



10,019,344

9,739,723











Non-current assets:









Equipment, net



168,600

138,263 Deferred tax assets



20,436

13,963 Right-of-use assets



77,790

98,852 Total non-current assets



266,826

251,078 Total assets



10,286,170

9,990,801











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



2,515,445

2,875,953 Amounts due to related party



34,477

39,566 Advance from customers



610,192

303,673 Operating lease liabilities, current



61,480

84,826 Income tax payable



140,567

109,454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



220,581

202,798 Total current liabilities



3,582,742

3,616,270











Total liabilities



3,582,742

3,616,270

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)







As of

June 30,

2025

As of

December 31,

2024





$

$





(Unaudited)



Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 399,966,500,000 Class A

ordinary shares authorized; 9,240,000 Class A ordinary shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024



1

1 Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 100,033,500,000 Class B

ordinary shares authorized; 18,760,000 Class B ordinary shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024



2

2 Subscription receivable



(3)

(3) Additional paid-in capital



81,688

81,688 Retained earnings



6,621,740

6,292,843 Total shareholders' equity



6,703,428

6,374,531 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



10,286,170

9,990,801

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2025

2024



$

$



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue

9,739,933

8,512,330 Cost of revenue

(7,867,265)

(6,696,388) Gross profit

1,872,668

1,815,942









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing

(745,560)

(664,635) General and administrative

(794,105)

(1,025,050) Total operating expenses

(1,539,665)

(1,689,685)









Operating income

333,003

126,257









Interest income /(expenses), net

15,620

(3,908) Other income, net

2,674

1,848 Income before income taxes

351,297

124,197 Income tax expenses

(22,400)

(11,126) Net income

328,897

113,071









Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

of the Company







Basic and diluted

0.01

-









Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per share







Class A and Class B ordinary shares - Basic and diluted*

____________

28,000,000

28,000,000 * Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 class A ordinary shares and 18,760,000 class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

following the share subdivision and share surrender on February 18, 2025, starting from the earliest period presented.

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$"))





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2025

2024



$

$



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

328,897

113,071 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation of equipment

32,014

20,556 Amortization of right-of-use assets

76,438

79,598 Allowance for credit loss

69,640

226,956 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

88,309

102,953 Amount due from related parties

190,606

- Prepayment and other current assets

(379,728)

(95,748) Accounts payable

(360,509)

71,700 Operating lease liabilities

(78,722)

(79,659) Advance from customers

306,519

(19,746) Amounts due to related party

(5,089)

75,383 Income tax payables

32,620

- Deferred tax

(6,473)

(20,431) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

17,783

(88,844) Net cash provided by operating activities

312,305

385,789









Cash flows from investing activity:







Purchase of equipment

(63,858)

(2,689) Net cash used in investing activity

(63,858)

(2,689)









Cash flows from financing activity:







Deferred offering costs

(199,589)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(199,589)

- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

48,858

383,100 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,285,202

778,952 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

1,334,060

1,162,052











