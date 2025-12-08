AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, (the "Company") (Nasdaq: AHMA), a United Arabic Emirates-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
- Revenue increased by 14% to US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38% to US$8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Operating income increased by 164% to US$333,003 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$126,257 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Net income increased by 191% to US$328,897 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$113,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Mr. Zhengang Tang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company delivered 14% year-over-year revenue growth and a 191% year-over-year increase in net income. These achievements reflect the strong momentum in the United Arabic Emirates ("UAE") MICE sector as well as our team's execution prowess. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to sharpen operational efficiency, scale our core strength, invest in innovation, and strive to pursue high-quality, sustainable growth."
Ms. Li Zhang, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We drove year-over-year increases in revenue and profitability for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Notably, operating income and net income rose 164% and 191% year over year, respectively, demonstrating our ability of driving cost efficiency and operational discipline."
Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Revenue increased by 14% to approximately US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased demand for MICE services from the corporate customers driven by the recovery in MICE travel from the COVID-19 pandemic and the UAE government's support for the tourism industry.
Cost of revenues increased by 17% to approximately US$7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased number of tourist guide employed to meet the increased demand for MICE management services.
Gross profit increased by 3% to approximately US$1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 12% to approximately US$0.75 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$0.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increase of the compensation to sales personnel, including salaries, performance-based bonus, and other benefits, aligned with the growth in revenue.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 23% to approximately US$0.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.03 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the Company's ongoing efforts to streamline office procedures and enhance employee efficiency, which led to a reduction in staff costs.
Operating expenses decreased by 9% to US$1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Operating income increased by 164% to US$333,003 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$126,257 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Net income increased by 191% to approximately US$328,897 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$113,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the Company were US$0.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Cash Position and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of US$1.3 million, compared with US$1.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was US$312,305.
About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C
As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.
For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)
As of
As of
$
$
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,035,626
986,768
Restricted cash
298,434
298,434
Accounts receivable, net
4,747,072
4,907,563
Prepayments and other current assets
2,275,559
1,893,288
Deferred offering costs
818,827
619,238
Amounts due from related parties
843,826
1,034,432
Total current assets
10,019,344
9,739,723
Non-current assets:
Equipment, net
168,600
138,263
Deferred tax assets
20,436
13,963
Right-of-use assets
77,790
98,852
Total non-current assets
266,826
251,078
Total assets
10,286,170
9,990,801
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
2,515,445
2,875,953
Amounts due to related party
34,477
39,566
Advance from customers
610,192
303,673
Operating lease liabilities, current
61,480
84,826
Income tax payable
140,567
109,454
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
220,581
202,798
Total current liabilities
3,582,742
3,616,270
Total liabilities
3,582,742
3,616,270
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)
As of
As of
$
$
(Unaudited)
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 399,966,500,000 Class A
1
1
Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 100,033,500,000 Class B
2
2
Subscription receivable
(3)
(3)
Additional paid-in capital
81,688
81,688
Retained earnings
6,621,740
6,292,843
Total shareholders' equity
6,703,428
6,374,531
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,286,170
9,990,801
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$") except for numbers of shares and par value)
For the Six Months
2025
2024
$
$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
9,739,933
8,512,330
Cost of revenue
(7,867,265)
(6,696,388)
Gross profit
1,872,668
1,815,942
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(745,560)
(664,635)
General and administrative
(794,105)
(1,025,050)
Total operating expenses
(1,539,665)
(1,689,685)
Operating income
333,003
126,257
Interest income /(expenses), net
15,620
(3,908)
Other income, net
2,674
1,848
Income before income taxes
351,297
124,197
Income tax expenses
(22,400)
(11,126)
Net income
328,897
113,071
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
0.01
-
Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per share
Class A and Class B ordinary shares - Basic and diluted*
____________
28,000,000
28,000,000
* Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 class A ordinary shares and 18,760,000 class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding
AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts expressed in US dollars ("$"))
For the Six Months
2025
2024
$
$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
328,897
113,071
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation of equipment
32,014
20,556
Amortization of right-of-use assets
76,438
79,598
Allowance for credit loss
69,640
226,956
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
88,309
102,953
Amount due from related parties
190,606
-
Prepayment and other current assets
(379,728)
(95,748)
Accounts payable
(360,509)
71,700
Operating lease liabilities
(78,722)
(79,659)
Advance from customers
306,519
(19,746)
Amounts due to related party
(5,089)
75,383
Income tax payables
32,620
-
Deferred tax
(6,473)
(20,431)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
17,783
(88,844)
Net cash provided by operating activities
312,305
385,789
Cash flows from investing activity:
Purchase of equipment
(63,858)
(2,689)
Net cash used in investing activity
(63,858)
(2,689)
Cash flows from financing activity:
Deferred offering costs
(199,589)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(199,589)
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
48,858
383,100
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,285,202
778,952
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
1,334,060
1,162,052
SOURCE AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C