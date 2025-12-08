Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLW3 | ISIN: CA0886691066 | Ticker-Symbol: UH9
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 16:49
2,120 Euro
+6,00 % +0,120
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYOND OIL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND OIL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9902,12016:52
1,9902,06016:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND OIL
BEYOND OIL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEYOND OIL LTD2,120+6,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.