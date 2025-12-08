D. Boral Capital Acted as Co-Lead Bookrunner to New America Acquisition I Corp. in Connection with its $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / On Dec. 5, 2025, New America Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:NWAXU) (the "Company") closed its Initial Public Offering of 34,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 4,500,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full, resulting in gross proceeds of $345,000,000. The Company's units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "NWAXU" and began trading on December 4, 2025. Each unit issued in the Offering consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "NWAX" and "NWAXW," respectively.

New America Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in the State of Florida and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company plans to target businesses that are not only well-positioned for long-term, sustainable growth, but also deeply aligned with the advancement of U.S. industrial capacity, technological leadership and innovation, and economic resilience. The core focus will be on companies headquartered or primarily operating in the United States that play a meaningful role in revitalizing domestic manufacturing, expanding innovation ecosystems, and strengthening critical supply chains. Through this strategy, the Company aims to generate long-term value while reinforcing America's economic foundation and global competitiveness.

D. Boral Capital acted as Co-Lead Bookrunner for the Offering. Paul Hastings LLP. served as legal counsel to the Company, and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities became effective on November 19, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC: Attn: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150, or from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.?

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.?

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

