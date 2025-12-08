Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
ACCESS Newswire
GreenMoney Journal: Lessons to Learn: Teaching Children About Money and Investing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / by Carole Laible, Domini Impact Investments

Every now and then, you see a survey result that startles you. Then upon reflection, you realize it shouldn't. I recently learned that 45% of men reported being taught about investing by their parents at a young age, compared with only 23% of women.

As parents, we begin teaching our children basic skills from the moment they are born. They begin as essential needs (talking, eating, avoiding danger) and progress to more refined behaviors (sharing, reading, how to catch a ball). As our children grow, we increase our expectations - music lessons, sports teams, AP classes. Our parental guidance is all to nurture knowledge they will need as adults. Investing is a life skill that we may be neglecting when it comes to young girls.

I'm a working mother in the field of investing with two daughters and a son. I scoured my brain to think of the lessons or discussions I had with my daughters at an early age about investing. Yes, my husband and I had helped them open deposit accounts for special occasion gifts from family. But, to them, it likely seemed a way that their money disappeared. It didn't get spent, discussed or even monitored month by month. Had I taught them the skills of budgeting, saving and investing? Regrettably, I had not. My son, on the other hand, being the youngest, had a bit more of my time and a natural curiosity.

Read Carole's full article here- https://greenmoney.com/lessons-learned/

