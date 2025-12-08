Legal Insights for Climate Finance from NatureVest, TNC's Impact Investing Team

At IBA's ESG Conference, Lauren Boccardi shared how law and creativity help scale innovative nature-based finance.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / At the International Bar Association's ESG Conference 2025, Lauren Boccardi, who leads the legal team supporting The Nature Conservancy's impact investing and conservation finance team, NatureVest, shared how TNC structures innovative financial products to advance ambitious 2030 goals for climate, biodiversity, and people. She highlighted two major approaches: private equity impact funds and Nature Bonds that help refinance sovereign debt while channeling savings into measurable conservation commitments. Lauren emphasized the unique role of lawyers in this space, combining diverse areas of law, international standards, and stakeholder considerations to craft creative solutions. She also noted growing market attention on biodiversity risks alongside climate concerns, and the importance of aligning incentives and timelines to deliver environmental returns alongside financial returns.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Lauren Boccardi, senior attorney for NatureVest at TNC

