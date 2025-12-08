CMG Financial Celebrates Erin Sorensen as 2025 40 Under 40 Honoree

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / CMG Financial, a leading privately held mortgage lender, proudly announces that Erin Sorensen, Joint Venture Project Manager, has been selected as a 40 Under 40 honoree by National Mortgage Professional. Her outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact within CMG's Joint Venture division have earned her a place among the mortgage industry's rising stars.

"Collectively, this year's National Mortgage Professional's 2025 Class of 40 Under 40 honorees represents every corner of the mortgage world - from originators, marketers, and team leads to executives driving strategy and growth," noted the feature. "Whether interacting directly with clients or leading transformation behind the scenes, these professionals are building on past accomplishments while setting the pace for the future.

Erin brings over five years of dedicated experience to her role at CMG Financial, where she has played a central role in supporting and scaling the company's joint venture partnerships. In her capacity, she specializes in cross-functional project management, operational efficiency, and partner support - skills that have been instrumental in launching and growing successful mortgage ventures across the country.

Erin has been a driving force behind the division's remarkable growth from inception to over $2 billion in annual loan volume. She successfully led the companywide project plan to launch eight new mortgage companies, overseeing every step from licensing and project management to product implementation and financial oversight. By working collaboratively across all CMG departments, Erin has streamlined operations, ensured regulatory compliance, and built scalable structures that support continued growth and innovation.

"Erin is truly the heartbeat of our Joint Venture Channel," said Chris Harris, EVP of Joint Ventures at CMG. "The level of ownership she brings to every initiative is unmatched. She takes complex challenges and executes them with confidence and a smile, always focused on improving the experience for our partners and the teams around her. Erin's ability to drive our growth while elevating everyone she works with has made her indispensable to our organization."

Erin's contributions have elevated CMG's performance and advanced best practices within the mortgage industry. Her work reflects not only her personal commitment but also CMG's core value of building scalable, partner-focused solutions that deliver long-term value. This recognition as a 40 Under 40 honoree is a testament to the influence she has had on the business and the promise of even greater leadership to come.

