New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Gadgety Awards, the official awards partner for ShowStoppers and the IFA Innovation Awards, today announced that submissions are now officially open for the "Best of CES 2026" awards. The program invites companies launching innovative consumer electronics at CES to have their products evaluated by an expert panel of tech journalists and influencers who have been covering the industry's most exciting launches for over 15 years.





The Gadgety Awards recognize the best in consumer electronics across categories ranging from smart home devices and audio tech to AI innovations, gaming gear, and beyond. The program has established itself as a trusted voice in identifying breakthrough technology at the world's leading trade shows, connecting innovative products with millions of tech enthusiasts through combined media platforms.

Submission Process and Timeline

Companies planning to exhibit at CES 2026 can submit their products for consideration through the official Gadgety Awards portal.

Key Dates:

Submission Deadline: December 27, 2025

Winner Announcement: During CES 2026

Expert Judging Panel

Products will be evaluated by Gadgety Awards' distinguished panel of veteran tech editors from Phandroid, Ubergizmo, GEEKSPIN, and leading influencers. These judges bring decades of hands-on product testing experience and reach millions of tech enthusiasts through their combined platforms. Judging criteria emphasize innovation, design quality, market potential, user experience, and technological advancement.

"We've seen some incredible innovations come through CES over the years, and we're excited to see what companies are bringing to the show floor this year," said Helena Stone of Gadgety Awards. "Our expert judges bring decades of hands-on product testing experience, and we're looking forward to identifying the breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of consumer electronics. If you're launching innovative products at CES 2026, this is your opportunity to get your product in front of tech journalists and influencers who reach millions of tech enthusiasts."

Winner Benefits and Recognition

Best of CES 2026 winners receive:

Official Gadgety Awards trophy and winner certification

Year-long winner status and marketing rights

Previous Best of CES winners have reported significant increases in media coverage, retail interest, and consumer awareness following their recognition.

About Gadgety Awards

Gadgety Awards is the official awards partner for ShowStoppers and the IFA Innovation Awards, recognizing excellence in consumer electronics at the world's leading trade shows. With expert judges who are veteran tech editors from leading tech publications, the program has been identifying breakthrough product innovations. The judging panel reaches millions of technology enthusiasts through combined media platforms. For more information and to submit your product, visit www.gadgetyawards.com.

