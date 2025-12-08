Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US9047677045 Unilever PLC 08.12.2025 US9047678035 Unilever PLC 09.12.2025 Tausch 1:1
US7311051020 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC 08.12.2025 US7311056078 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC 09.12.2025 Tausch 30:1
US7311052010 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC 08.12.2025 US7311054099 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC 09.12.2025 Tausch 30:1
GB00B10RZP78 Unilever PLC 08.12.2025 GB00BVZK7T90 Unilever PLC 09.12.2025 Tausch 1:1
