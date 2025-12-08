Anatomy Warehouse Expands Hands-On Partners Program with Faculty Edition for Educators

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Anatomy Warehouse, a leading distributor of anatomical models and simulation training tools, today announces the launch of Hands-On Partners: Faculty Edition, a new educator-focused track within its growing affiliate network.

Building on the success of its original Hands-On Partners program, the Faculty Edition gives instructors, clinicians, and creators a simple way to share trusted anatomical models while earning a five percent (5%) commission on every qualifying order to provide an even deeper opportunity to shape the future of hands-on learning.

"Educators are at the center of every breakthrough in healthcare education," said Liz Huff, CEO of Anatomy Warehouse. "The Faculty Edition gives them more than a revenue stream because it provides a platform to test, teach, and inspire. When educators have access to real tools and partnerships, learning becomes more powerful for everyone."

EDUCATOR LAB BOX: REAL TOOLS FOR REAL PRACTICE

When new members of the affiliate network join as faculty professionals, they will receive a personalized Faculty Edition Educator Lab Box, curated from AnatomyWarehouse.com and matched to the systems and subjects they teach. Typical boxes include foundational and system-specific models, classroom charts, and accessories. These are provided at no cost and will typically include:

Foundational models such as skeletons, skulls, joints, and organs

System-specific models for muscular, nervous, cardiovascular, and digestive instruction

Smaller group-friendly demonstration models

Laminated charts and reference materials

Classroom accessories, care supplies, and setup tools

"Real tools in real hands help create curiosity and deeper learning," said Huff. "We want every instructor to have what they need to make anatomy tangible and memorable."

AFFILIATE PARTNERSHIP AND EXCLUSIVE FACULTY EDITION DISCOUNTS

Through a unique affiliate link, affiliate partners earn a five percent (5%) commission on every qualifying order influenced by their teaching. Additionally, they receive a 15% Faculty Edition Discount on Axis Scientific and Anatomy Lab products - stackable with their affiliate link - to make quality models more affordable and accessible for both instructors and students.

EDUCATOR SPOTLIGHT VIDEOS & CLASSROOM INSIGHTS

Every faculty professional who joins the network can be featured in an Educator Spotlight video to highlight their teaching approach, use of Anatomy Warehouse products, and tips for effective hands-on instruction. These videos will appear on Anatomy Warehouse's website, in social media, and in educator outreach materials.

Faculty affiliate members can also share structured classroom observations that help Anatomy Warehouse refine future product recommendations and strengthen support for hands-on educators across the country.

WHY HANDS-ON PARTNERS MATTER

Hands-on learning is the heart of healthcare education. When students work with physical models, their confidence, comprehension, and curiosity grow exponentially. The Faculty Edition celebrates the instructors who drive progress and it ensures they have the tools, resources, and recognition they deserve.

"Every single day, educators prove that real tools create robust learning," Huff added. "Our faculty partners show what's possible when passion and partnership meet practice."

To learn more about Hands-On and the new Faculty Edition, please visit: https://anatomywarehouse.com/hands-on-affiliate-program/.

About Anatomy Warehouse

With more than 30 years of experience in the medical education industry, Anatomy Warehouse is the world's premier supplier of anatomical models, simulators, and healthcare education tools. Serving thousands of institutions nationwide - including the U.S. Government, U.S. Military, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Harvard Medical School - the company is committed to ethical innovation, instructional excellence, and broad access to anatomical resources for every level of learner. Please visit www.anatomywarehouse.com to learn more.

