EQS-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal

Peter Möhrle Holding announces sale of up to 1.5 million existing shares in JOST Werke SE via Accelerated Bookbuilding



08.12.2025 / 17:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.



PRESS RELEASE

[8 December 2025]



Peter Möhrle Holding announces sale of up to 1.5 million existing shares in JOST Werke SE via Accelerated Bookbuilding

Peter Möhrle Holding via its affiliated entity Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH (the "Selling Shareholder") is contemplating to sell up to 1.5 million shares (corresponding to c. 10.1% of the outstanding share capital, the "Placement") in JOST Werke SE (ISIN DE000JST4000), representing a full exit for the Selling Shareholder.



The Placement will be conducted by way of an Accelerated Bookbuild offering solely to institutional investors in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act.



The Placement will be launched immediately following this announcement and may close at short notice.



Berenberg and UniCredit Bank GmbH are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Placement.



JOST Werke SE is not party to the Placement and will not receive any proceeds from the Placement.



The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 8 December 2025 by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of the Selling Shareholder.





Important Notice and Disclaimer



This announcement may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this announcement or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



This announcement is issued by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of the Selling Shareholder in connection with a private placement of existing shares and is not issued by JOST Werke SE. This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of JOST Werke SE or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities to be placed are existing shares held by the Selling Shareholder and will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offer of securities will be made in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.



This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Any offer of the securities to persons in the European Economic Area will be made pursuant to an exemption from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the securities under the Prospectus Regulation. In each member state of the European Economic Area, the placement of securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.



In the United Kingdom, the placement of securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and UniCredit Bank GmbH (together, the "Joint Bookrunners") are acting exclusively for the Selling Shareholder and no-one else in connection with the Placement. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Selling Shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering of the securities, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.



In connection with the Placement of the securities referred to herein, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may take up a portion of and/or may acquire the securities as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such securities and other securities of JOST Werke SE or its group or related investments in connection with the offering of the securities or otherwise. In addition, the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Joint Bookrunners and any of their affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of other securities or derivate positions in such securities. The Joint Bookrunners and their affiliates do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.



None of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, affiliates, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to JOST Werke SE or the Selling Shareholder, their respective subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.





08.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News