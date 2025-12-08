The Collaboration Between Kore.co and Reserve With GOOGLE to Revolutionize Table Reservations

Partnership integrates Kore.co's reservation technology directly into Google Search and Maps to simplify table bookings and boost restaurant visibility.

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Kore.co, a leading innovator in business and customer engagement platforms, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Reserve with Google to bring its Table Reservations technology directly into Google Search and Maps. The integration empowers diners to book tables instantly-right from where they're already searching-and gives restaurants an all-in-one solution to manage reservations, optimize seating, and enhance every guest interaction.

"This collaboration puts Kore.co restaurants right where diners are already searching," said Ornis Mala, CEO of Kore.co. "Working with Google gives our partners the visibility they deserve, and the convenience customers crave. From search to seat, we're simplifying how guests connect with restaurants."

The collaboration represents a major leap forward for hospitality technology. By embedding Kore.co reservation system into Google's powerful discovery platforms, Kore.co is creating a seamless bridge between diners and restaurants-offering real-time availability, instant booking, automated confirmations, and waitlist management in one unified experience.

Restaurants using Kore.co Table Reservations platform will now benefit from:

Instant Google Integration - Appear directly in Google Search and Maps with live booking options.

Smart Reservation Management - Streamline operations through Kore.co dashboard, including table optimization and guest flow control.

Enhanced Guest Experience - Deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized dining experiences without adding operational complexity.

The collaboration reflects Kore.co's ongoing mission to empower local businesses with enterprise-grade technology that drives visibility, efficiency, and growth. As the integration rolls out, diners can expect a one-tap path from craving to confirmed reservation-while restaurants gain a powerful edge in a competitive digital marketplace.

"Kore.co platform was built to help businesses focus on what they do best: providing great service," added Mala. "By connecting directly through Google, we're helping restaurants fill more seats, strengthen customer relationships, and make hospitality simpler for everyone."

