Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Seattle Washington

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning, announced today the opening of its newest location in Seattle, Washington. Owner Travis Sheldrake, a proud University of Washington MBA alumnus and seasoned CPA in the Seattle market, will serve as the owner and operator of Exit Factor of Seattle Eastside.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. It is designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one-even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"Quite simply, exit planning is a solid business strategy because it shifts the thinking from owning and operating to strategically growing and investing in your business," said Travis Sheldrake, franchise owner. "At Exit Factor, we are here to empower local owners not only to unlock their profit potential but also to prepare for an exit at any time and on their terms. There is a real need for our proven methods in the Greater Seattle area, so we can remove the barriers and pitfalls that are often unknown to an owner during the business sale or transition process. Deals often fall apart simply due to a lack of preparation. We have a meaningful opportunity to educate and advise business owners to help them achieve successful outcomes."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Travis Sheldrake on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value.

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

