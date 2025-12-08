Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Kimberly J. Pinter has joined the firm's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) as a senior counsel in the Washington, DC office. Pinter will leverage her extensive background in tax, budget and economic policy in both the public and private sectors to advance Bracewell's clients' objectives across the energy, manufacturing, technology, financial services and trade policy landscape.

Pinter has advised corporations, trade associations and government entities on federal policy developments in the tax, energy, trade and finance sectors. She previously served as deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs (tax and budget) at the United States Department of the Treasury. She also worked on Capitol Hill as legislative counsel for tax and economic policy to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX); as tax counsel to Chairman Steve Chabot (R-OH) on the House Small Business Committee; and as tax counsel to Senator Craig Thomas (R-WY) on the Senate Finance Committee.

"Kimberly's ability to analyze and shape policy in critical areas like tax, energy and finance makes her a perfect fit for the PRG team," said Scott Segal, co-chair of Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group. "Her experience adds significant depth to our tax policy practice and enhances our capacity to deliver successful outcomes for clients with interests before Congress and the administration."

"Kimberly strengthens PRG's top-ranked tax policy practice with the keen legal eye of someone who has shaped federal tax, trade and budget policy at the highest levels of the US government," added Dee Martin, co-chair of Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group. "Kimberly's rare perspective and legal precision will meaningfully advantage clients in today's rapidly evolving policy landscape."

"Few tax professionals have held senior roles in the House, Senate and Treasury, and even fewer pair that with extensive private sector experience," said Tim Urban, Bracewell's tax policy leader. "That mix gives Kimberly a uniquely valuable perspective on how tax policy is made - and how to shape it. It's the kind of perspective and insight clients rely on when the stakes are high."

Pinter also brings substantial private-sector experience. She served as tax and international trade director at Pfizer, where she oversaw federal tax legislative strategy and trade issues involving the Middle East, Africa, and Central and South America. She began her career as corporate finance and tax director at the National Association of Manufacturers, focusing on international tax policy and corporate governance.

"I'm excited to join the distinguished team at Bracewell," said Pinter. "The firm's premier platform and the collaborative strength of PRG provide the ideal environment to help clients achieve their strategic objectives in Washington."





Kimberly Pinter, Bracewell LLP's Policy Resolution Group, Senior Counsel

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

About the Policy Resolution Group

Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG) offers a unique combination of government relations, strategic communications and legal advocacy, giving clients a coordinated strategy for achieving their policy goals. PRG helps corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and government entities achieve policy and advocacy objectives before Congress, federal agencies and other decision-makers.

