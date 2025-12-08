Nelipak Healthcare Packaging: Nelipak Acquires Merrill's Packaging

Strengthens presence in growing healthcare manufacturing and innovation hubs.

CRANSTON, R.I., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Merrill's Packaging.

Merrill's Packaging specializes in custom thermoformed packaging solutions for medical device, pharmaceutical, life science, and other demanding applications. Merrill's also offers complementary products and services such as die-cut pouch/mounting cards and value-added design, development, and tooling services. Merrill's operating footprint includes production sites in Burlingame, CA and Alajuela, Costa Rica which are ISO 13485 certified and equipped with ISO Class 8 cleanrooms.

Merrill's Packaging was founded in 1961 and over more than six decades has grown to become a leader in custom thermoforming by focusing on the unique needs of its customers and consistently delivering quality, service, innovation, and professional attention. Merrill's growth milestones include entering the Costa Rica market in 2010 and opening a new larger Costa Rica site in 2024.

"We are excited to welcome the Merrill's Packaging team to the Nelipak family," said Pat Chambliss, CEO Nelipak. "We have tremendous respect for their history of growth, innovation, and customer focus. Nelipak will benefit from Merrill's dedicated and talented team, custom thermoforming capabilities, strong customer relationships, and well-located production sites in California and Costa Rica."

"This is an incredible growth opportunity for Merrill's employees and customers," said Rick Schulz, Merrill's CEO. "With access to Nelipak's global capabilities and broad suite of rigid and flexible product solutions, we look forward to exploring new ways to deliver value to our customers."

About Nelipak

Nelipak is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,600 employees, Nelipak operates at 14 sites globally, including 8 sites in the Americas.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelipak

X:

https://x.com/nelipak1953

Nelipak Marketing Contact: Seán Egan Director of Global Marketing Nelipak +353-91-709-163 sean.egan@nelipak.com Press Contact: Jordan Bouclin SVM Public Relations 401-490-9700 jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com