Volvo Car AB: Resolutions at Volvo Cars' Extraordinary General Meeting 2025

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Volvo Car AB (publ) ("Volvo Cars") on 8 December 2025, all proposals of the Nomination Committee were approved.

The following was resolved:

Election of two new Board members

The EGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of 10 ordinary Board members elected by the shareholders' meeting without deputy Board members. Pieter Nota and Caroline Grégoire-Sainte-Marie were elected as new Board members until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Determination of remuneration to new Board members

The EGM resolved that the new Board members shall receive remuneration in accordance with the remuneration levels as resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2025. Board member remuneration (including remuneration for committee work) shall be paid on a pro rata basis for the period served, calculated from the date of appointment until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

