Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN NAVN

DK0010212570 NewCap Holding

NewCap Holding A/S (the company) has been given observation status, as the company has entered into an investment agreement regarding the Company's acquisition of 100% of the capital shares in NCI Advisory A/S in return for the issuance of new shares in the Company.

According to rule 4.1.1 e) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment if the Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make, or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company;

We refer to the company announcement disclosed by the company on 8 December 2025. ________________________________________________________________________________________

